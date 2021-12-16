Brito’s home run leaves the Eagles on the ground and brings Stars closer to the classification

Socrates Brito homered in the ninth inning against Michael Ynoa to guide the Estrellas Orientales to a 2-for-1 victory over the Águilas Cibaeñas on Wednesday night at the Tetelo Vargas stadium.

With that victory, the Stars (20-18) equaled the Eagles in second place in the Fall-Winter Baseball Championship in the Dominican Republic and placed 1.5 games behind the leaders, Gigantes del Cibao (21-16), that last night they had to suspend their scheduled game against the Tigres del Licey due to the rains that fell in San Francisco de Macorís.

Both Águilas and Estrellas have two games ahead of the Leones del Escogido (18-20), the fifth-place team.

The victory was credited by Ronel Blanco, working a blank entry. Michael Ynoa lost.

The game was characterized by the close duel between starting pitchers Joe Van Meter and East southpaw Andy Otero, who allowed no run in the first five innings.

Van Meter retired from the box after working 5 scoreless innings, two hits and two strikeouts. He was relieved by Darío Álvarez (6), Michael Tonkin (7) and Michael Ynoa (9).

Otero pitched 7 one-run innings, four hits and 9 strikeouts. They also pitched for the Stars, Gerson Moreno (8), Warner Madrigal (8) and Blanco (9).

The Eagles managed to decipher Otero’s pitches in the sixth inning, when Francisco Peña led off with a single to right field, advanced to third on Ramón Torres’ double to left field and scored on a deflected pitch that receiver Meibrys Viloria could not stop.

The Stars leveled the board in the seventh inning against reliever Darío Álvarez, who gave a transfer to Viloria. Alfredo Reyes ran into first base.

Socrates Brito singled to right field and Reyes reached third base, from where he scored on a ground ball from Domingo Leyba’s shortstop.

The best for the Stars were Brito with his home run and a single, Robinson Canó double and single with an RBI, Gustavo Núñez and Junior Lake a single.

The Aguilucha offense was led by Torres with a double and a single and an RBI; Peña a single and a scored, Leody Taveras and John Camargo a single each.