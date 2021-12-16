Bruce Springsteen sells his entire music catalog for $ 500 million

  • Mark Savage
  • BBC Music Correspondent

Bruce springsteen

American singer Bruce Springsteen sold the original recordings and publishing rights to all of his work to Sony for about $ 500 million.

The deal gives Sony ownership of their 20 studio albums, including classics like Born to run, The River Y Born In The USA, according to several US reports.

Winner of 20 Grammy Awards, Springsteen and his music generated around $ 15 million in revenue last year.

The pact follows similar transactions made by the works of other legendary artists such as Bob Dylan, Blondie and David Bowie.

