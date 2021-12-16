campaigns, resources, games and more

Their channels and centers They are the Internet Security Office (OSI), Safe Internet for Kids (IS4K), INCIBE-CERT and Protege your Company. We are precisely going to talk about OSI, where you will find the information and resources you need in terms of security.

What is OSI and what is it for

OR IF is the INCIBE Internet User Security Office in which they provide the information and support what you need to be able to avoid and solve security issues that can be given when browsing the Internet. The main objective is reform trust of users in the digital environment through cybersecurity training. Therefore, they work so that users adopt good security habits, make them aware of their need in relation to computer security and reduce security incidents, also minimizing their impact on people and companies.

For this reason, they have created a complete page with information about cybersecurity and tools that will allow you to surf the Internet with greater security and know what the latest security alerts are to protect you even more. In it you will find a large number of resources among which are its tutorials, guides, free tools, games, tests to put yourself to the test, campaigns, initiatives and much more. You will easily access everything you need to know more about computer security and protect yourself when browsing the internet, so we recommend that you consult it and go to it whenever you need it.

Means

Through its OSI service, INCIBE offers us a series of means thought to help all the netizens to have a safe navigation and without risks. They show information about their campaigns and initiatives, they offer tutorials and guides, they provide you with a series of free tools in safety material and you can take tests and have fun with their educational games. Know all the resources and tools that you can find on its website and what is its importance for the creation of an internet the safest possible.

Campaigns and initiatives

From OSI they have launched a great variety of bells so that you are aware and know the main risks of using the Internet and the threats to your computer security in different areas. Each of them has certain specific objectives and aims to reach certain people, but they are designed so that we can all avoid the dangers of the Internet as much as possible.

For example, in the Senior Experience campaign They give information on getting started, getting to know your devices and protecting them, browsing safely, keeping accounts safe and information safe, and avoiding scams. In addition to this information, you will be able to access practical exercises, test to put yourself to the test, find out more information and receive a notice of the new content that will be added soon. Each of the other campaigns, which we mention below, has its own specific objectives and structure to achieve them.

We can talk about the following campaigns launched. These are: Senior experience, Take care of your privacy, Stay home but cyber-safe, Cybercriminals, who are they? IoT, the risks of a hyper-connected world, Strong passwords !, Social networks, how much do they know about you? Mobile devices , Personal devices and work, Safe online shopping, Vacation rentals, Is it safe where you keep and how…, The 2 faces of cryptocurrencies, Setting up for the new course, The second life of our devices, Web browsers, Social engineering: Don’t be fooled, how much is my data worth on the Net? Identify hoaxes and frauds, Pro.

Tutorials and Guides

At OSI you will find many interesting educational resources, such as workshops that you will be able to see on video or download their materials or guides of different themes for your cybersecurity. They contain complete and current information on all the subjects in which they want to give you training, so we encourage you to consult the ones that interest you the most and discover new things, and then if you want you can test yourself with the tests on the page.

Are guides are:

Guide to security and privacy with Google

Cyber ​​attack guide

Guide to configure the wifi router

Internet privacy and security guide

Guide to learn to identify online fraud

Guide to setting up mobile devices

Safe online shopping guide

These guides and tutorials with information on the main sections of safety and tips For you to navigate safely through the Internet, they are one of the main tools that OSI makes available, since it allows us to lay the foundations of a more than necessary knowledge when browsing the Internet from mobile devices, computers or any other device or equipment with network access. You can find them all here.

Free tools

At OSI you will find a large number of tools for your greater security and that you can find from your search engine or by selecting the corresponding category. These are about Backups, Task Management, Maintenance and Cleaning, Data Encryption and Password Management, Privacy and secure browsing, Parental control, Antivirus, Network traffic analysis, Online analysis and cleaners, Remote access, Anti-Theft and Firewall. If you give one and search, different search results related to their information will appear, user manual, download and help and support forum, or whatever corresponds in each case. You will find a good selection of tools designed to surf the Internet safely, with trusted services.

On the other hand, with OSI’s AntiBotnet you will have mechanisms to be able to identify if from your Internet connection any security incident related to botnets or other threats in Spain, with information and tools to disinfect your devices. You can check your code and check your connection.

For its part, on mobile devices it offers CONAN mobile, free app to protect your Android device knowing the status of security of your team, giving you solutions, tips and more. It is available on Google Play, offering you information and links to tools that can help you disinfect your devices.

Test and board games

One of the practical resources that OSI puts at your disposal are the tests to be able to test your knowledge. You will find several of them so that you know how much you know about each of the main topics of computer securityFrom general knowledge to myths about security, when do you know about cybersecurity, refresh your knowledge, how much you know about safe shopping and much more. If you want to know if you have enough knowledge on the subject, you can start any questionnaire. There are 10 questions and they are asked in a few minutes.

On the other hand, you have several Educational games in terms of computer security such as their board games, Cyberscouts, Hackers vs Cybercrook. With the table games you can learn a lot while playing with your family. They are the Cybersecurity Trivia, Detect Fraud, Cryptopolis, and Shielded Data. You don’t have to buy them, just choose one and download it to start enjoying it. You can download even the dice to ride. They are certainly a good idea to spend a different family plan.

The game Cyberscouts It is designed for children from 6 years old and parents, each one will be able to access the corresponding section and level to find challenges in the form of questions, games and videos. The ideal is to play on a computer or tablet, not on smartphones or devices of less than 8 inches from this website.

Hackers vs Cybercrook is another graphic adventure game in which you must help Sergio protect his parents’ smart house from Cybercrook attacks. We have the help of the supercomputer PACO and many missions to catch the evil one. You can download the app for Android and iOS.

Help and contact

You can contact the Internet User Security Office in different ways, so we will tell you about them. First of all, if you think your device could be infected, you can fix it by following these steps . You can report fraud and receive support for incidents at incidencias@incibe-cert.es. If you want contact OSI, you can do it in this contact form, your newsletters, social networks (Twitter, Facebook and YouTube) and call center at 017. You can also do it on WhatsApp at 900 116 117 and on Telegram with the user @ INCIBE017.

By any of the forms of contact, you must correctly explain your question clearly and concisely. At form You must cover the type of query, name, email, subject, message and you will cover a captcha. If you give them to send, they will answer you as soon as possible. These are the main forms of contact so that you can choose the one that best suits you.