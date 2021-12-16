Can a project of Latin origin become the king of the Metaverse?

It is impossible to doubt that the technology provided by the Ethereum ecosystem, managed to unleash the momentum of the historical financial revolution that we are witnessing as protagonists, smart contracts, allowed to know a new way of participating in the Internet with results such as the company of Vietnamese origin who revolutionized the world with his NFT game.

Thus, the training of an Argentine entrepreneur allowed him to build trust for his investors, guaranteeing support for his ideas, visions and ways of implementing his projects. According to Forbes Argentina, his passion for research was what led him to enter the ecosystem. Once he heard the dynamics behind the NFT and play to earn games, after having accumulated the necessary knowledge, he decided to implement a business proposal that would not have been possible without the tools provided by this technology.

The south of the American continent is present thanks to this project that has the potential to turn its country and the entire region into the Silicon Valley of NFTs, who is behind this idea and how did it position itself to be the next Unicorn in the region? ?

Be self-taught

One of the great advantages of the Internet and decentralized ecosystems is that no matter where you come from, you can participate in the construction of these projects in order to attract the attention of investors who have already demonstrated their interest in taking advantage of the growth of the digital trend. . After Facebook, through Meta, made it clear that the future of the Internet was already paving towards a single path to travel, the asset tokens linked to the digital universe demonstrated their interest in participating in the ecosystem in relation to price. Examples such as Descentraland and Sanbox, two tokens linked to the acquisition of NFT plots, allow us to anticipate that it is only a matter of time before we can have an alternative reality, such as the one proposed through the film Ready Player One.

In order to start this NFT project that we present to you in this article, the only thing that its founder needed was a laptop and the knowledge that he was acquiring thanks to the passion to carry out the ideas that arose in his head.

With time and milestones executed, the confidence of private investors in what he was achieving allowed him to achieve more goals linked to the crypto world, added the founder in the interview conducted for Forbes.

This proposal is not unfounded in a particular vision of its author, since he wanted to take advantage of a market niche that is expanding day after day. We can see how the Metaverse is a possibility of millionaire exchanges for its participants.

The University of Nebrija, a private educational consortium in Madrid, Spain, was the alma mater in which Giovanni Caroglio did his training in capital markets, opening the door to what would be necessary to involve the opportunities of his education, with NFT technology. Its CriptoCountry proposal comes from the combination of a digital metaverse in which commercial activities can be developed, in conjunction with the acquisition of varieties of NFTs or elements available within the game. Players have the possibility of completing various missions, which will be given through interaction with the players and the participation of which the investors decide.

For the developer and founder of the NFT ecosystem, the opportunity to become the next Unicorn in Latin America is a goal served by the value that it offers to players and investors. In the aforementioned interview, he noted:

“The only thing we lack is time, to make our vision and expectations known in order to achieve this great goal. The greatest impulse we had to face this challenge was the common interest in new projects with Blockchain technology, more specifically, for the new era of metaverses “

With this idea implemented, he plans to turn his native province in Argentina, Mendoza, into an example that undertaking this type of project is possible, as he stated:

“Mendoza could become the new Silicon Valley of the country, it is advancing at a technological level and CriptoCountry is part of that growth, projects like these allow companies and people who want to be part of these initiatives to be inspired.”

The possibility of seeing more growth of this type of enterprise not only in the region of its native country, but in all of Latin America, comes from the fact that this could have been the best year for the adoption and participation of users regarding cryptocurrencies. This resulted in many Startups of Latin origin destining their growth to take advantage of the opportunities offered. In a conversation between Cristóbal Pereira and Juan Manuel Domínguez, you will discover how the development of Blockchain products impacted the region.

Latinos united – and decentralized – will not be defeated

The opportunities that exist through cryptocurrencies and proposals such as DeFi, allow underserved and unbanked groups to have access to financial services that previously could not be thought of as alternatives, to even provide more economic activity for users than what runs through central banking. In traditional finance, to the extent that interest rates were even in negative ratios, DeFi broke through to provide growth opportunities in ways that previously did not exist. You can explore more about this idea in the book that exposes how these platforms solve the shortcomings of traditional finance.

Regarding traditional investment opportunities versus decentralized finance, Caroglio noted the following:

“Latin Americans see that traditional investments are not giving the same return as before and they are encouraging themselves to face this type of investment since they see positive results, something that strengthens them to continue projecting in the digital world. Being a new technology, we know that the knowledge of the common people is not optimal, for that same reason, we also seek to provide them with information in this new stage, which we know is the future of the modern economy ”.

In final comments, the founder of CriptoCountry pointed out that the growth in Blockchain has been enormous, the alternatives and experiments are present along with the rise in value of cryptocurrencies, which despite their volatility, allows us to witness the constant development of alternatives capable of provide utility and functionalities that promote that adoption by the majority.

Just look at our close environment, how many people do you know who have bought their first cryptocurrency this year? Or even, how many friends manage to support their family thanks to Axie Infinity? For Caroglio, this is the idea behind investing in his country and not doing it from abroad, being part of that positive impact that is being generated by providing opportunities along with the era of NFTs.

