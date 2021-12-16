Can I use two or more fiber connections at the same time?

While one fiber optic connection offers more than enough speed, maybe if you use a 4G or ADSL connection, the speed you receive is quite low. Many businesses, for example, have dual ADSL and mobile connections in case, in the event that one falls, the other acts as a backup. And, indeed, you can use two connections at the same time, either by mixing two mobile connections, two fixed connections, or a mobile or fixed connection.
There are 2 ways to join connections: hardware or software
When we connect to the Internet, our devices connect to a server that sends files through small packages which then, when they arrive at the destination, are put back in their original order to obtain the original file. Those packets can be sent at the same time through two or more networks, increasing capacity and speed. The problem is that packages are shipped via sockets as if it were a pipeline to send the information.
The sockets transmission mechanism prevents us from directly sending or receiving packages through two networks. For example, if we have a 10 Mbps connection and another 10 Mbps connection, and we want to stream something at 15 Mbps, we will not be able to do it without waiting times because the transfer is done through the same socket.
Therefore, the solution is to use channel bonding. With this, the traffic is divided at the packet level over various Internet connections. By splitting packets at a low level, it is possible to send or receive them over multiple networks. To do this, you need to use software or hardware solutions.
If we want to do it with a single device, we can resort to software solutions. However, if we want to do it throughout the network, it is necessary to use hardware. However, hardware solutions usually require an additional payment to companies, since those that offer it usually use their servers to join and separate the traffic packets on your network.
Software: the most affordable option
Therefore, the most comfortable thing is to use software such as Speedify, which is basically a VPN. With it, several channels can be joined, being able to mix WiFi, 3G, 4G or wired networks simultaneously. The app is available for Windows, macOS, iOS and Android, and allows free channel bonding with traffic of up to 2 GB. From there, the price rises to $ 7.49 if the annual service is purchased, or $ 3.49 per month with the three-year advance payment method.
In the case of wanting to use an entire network, the company offers Connectify, an app that turns a Windows 10 computer into a virtual router that is responsible for processing all the network connections in the house, with a price of 27.99 euros forever for a single device. Thus, it is necessary that an access point be the one that joins the traffic, since the devices individually cannot connect using two different types of connections at the same time.