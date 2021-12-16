Champions League: UEFA apologized for the shameful draw for the round of 16 | Aleksander Ceferin | sports

The UEFA Champions League entered its knockout round and the round of 16 phase between the 16 qualified teams was announced on Monday 13 December. However, the act of the draw was classified as shameful, since it had to be repeated – when the crosses were designated – due to a software error.

In the first instance, shocking crosses were appreciated, such as Lionel Messi’s PSG against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United or Atlético de Madrid against Bayern Munich. However, when the balls were moved again, it resulted in the Parisians now facing Real Madrid, while the colchoneros facing the Red Devils.

The President of UEFA, Aleksander ceferin, provided statements where he commented on how they proceeded in the face of the error and that they finally repeated the draw for transparency.

“We got the information that something was wrong with the software I had a meeting with them over the phone, the software providers and they proposed to redo the draw and that it was not known when the error had occurred “ said Ceferin, according to the newspaper Marca.

“We decided to be transparent and say it to learn for the future. It is too early to know the possible consequences ”He added.

He also apologized for what happened. “We cannot be so dependent on technology. It was not a human error, it was a mistake by UEFA, we apologize to everyone “ , said the UEFA president.

Review the definitive crossovers of the Champions League

Salzburg vs. Bayern Munich

Sporting Lisbon vs. Manchester City

Benfica vs. Ajax

Chelsea vs. Lille

Atlético de Madrid vs. Manchester United

Villarreal vs. Juventus

Inter vs. Liverpool

PSG vs. Real Madrid

When do you play the knockout stages of the Champions League?

The first leg matches will take place between the fortnight and February 23, while the return matches will be played between March 8 and 16.