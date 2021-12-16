Champions League: UEFA apologized for the shameful draw for the round of 16 | Aleksander Ceferin | sports

The UEFA Champions League entered its knockout round and the round of 16 phase between the 16 qualified teams was announced on Monday 13 December. However, the act of the draw was classified as shameful, since it had to be repeated – when the crosses were designated – due to a software error.

