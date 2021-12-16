Chivas and Cruz Azul prepare bomb exchange: Antuna for Alvarado

Juan Manuel Figueroa

Guadalajara Jalisco / 12/16/2021





Hold on everyone who cooks a pump for the Clausura 2022! After the attempted exchange with America by Sebastián Córdova, in The Chivas are still looking for how to use Uriel Antuna as a bargaining chip and another interesting bidder arises, one more of the so-called “greats” of the MX League, it is about Blue Cross.

Guadalajara maintains talks to strengthen itself and one of the teams with which they can do business is the Machine because both directors are interested in a barter in which Antuna and Alejandro Mayorga would go to Cruz Azul, club that in return would send Roberto Alvarado to the Chivas.

Information confirmed at Half-time points out that the interest of both institutions to carry out the negotiation is real and there is even a second exchange option, although much less likely, but the Herd’s intention to add new elements is clear.

Luis Romo, the ‘guajiro’ dream of Chivas

The same source assured this medium that Luis Romo is one of the great obsessions of Marcelo Míchel Leaño, who has asked the board to exhaust the possibilities to hire him. For that, another possible exchange is handled in which Fernando Beltrán would be Celeste.

In Cruz Azul the one who interests the most is Beltrán due to its characteristics, and Antuna’s would be accommodated before the departure of Piojo Alvarado. The “pylon” would be Mayorga, who would not have too much for Juan Reynoso to have someone on the left side.

When does Chivas debut in 2022?

The Closing 2022 begins next January 6, but Chivas will debut on January 9 at home against Mazatlán, a game that will go through a restricted signal since it will only be available to those who have the Afizzados channel of the Izzi chain.