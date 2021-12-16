Chivas de Guadalajara is interested in an exchange with Cruz Azul for Adrián Aldrete

Chivas de Guadalajara continue with the roadmap for the Closing 2022. In addition to continuing with the preseason in the town of Barra de Navidad, the rojiblanco club is already shaping what will be the reinforcements for the squad of Michel Leaño with the mission of taking the Herd to the top positions in the next tournament.

+ Chivas stove football heading to the 2022 Clausura of the MX League

While the frustrated signing of Sebastian Cordova It has taken all the covers of the press, since Chivas they have not stopped and are still looking for new players to further enhance the squad. And according to information published by Azteca Deportes, the new target for the people of Guadalajara already has a name and surname: Adrian Aldrete.

Always and according to this information, the interest in the 33-year-old defender is given by the ‘almost’ certain loss of Alejandro mayorga, who is on the radar of Cruz Azul himself, Aldrete’s current team, so a possible exchange between the clubs is handled by two players of the same position.

“According to media information in Guadalajara, in Chivas they would be looking for an exchange with Cruz Azul. The Machine has shown interest in Alejandro Mayorga and apparently, the Flock would be willing to give in, if it receives Adrián Aldrete. “, you can read part of the information published by Azteca Deportes.

Aldrete was already on the verge of leaving the cement works last semester, but an injury that took him away from the fields for several months stopped his departure. Now, and with almost no prominence in the painting Juan ReynosoThe winger with also a past in America can be an alternative to reinforce Chivas’ left wing.