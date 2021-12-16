Chivas was not enough to sign Córdova and would settle for a retired

Sebastián Córdova would not reach Chivas due to the impossibility of the club to pay for his pass.

December 15, 2021 · 17:16 hs

The start of the 2022 Clausura tournament is approaching, which will begin for Chivas on January 9 when they host Mazatlán at the Akron Stadium, but the directive of the Flock has not released any signings for the next tournament.

According to ESPN journalist Jesús Bernal, the possibility that Chivas add to Sebastian Cordova would be practically impossible because, when the exchange fell by Uriel antuna, Chivas would have to pay for the player, which would not be possible given the impossibility of the club to get rid of players.

In this situation Chivas could look for options to occupy that position of offensive volate, and they could end up settling with players like Marco Fabian, who would have already offered to Chivas in recent months according to media such as ESPN.

Marco Fabián’s numbers, so it would be a mistake to sign him

Marco Fabian He has no team since he was discharged from the FC Juárez before Apertura 2021. The midfielder has scored 1 goal in the last two years, which he scored while playing for the Al-Saad from Qatar, and in Juarez did not contribute absolutely anything, neither goals nor assists, reason why to think about Marco Fabian to reinforce Chivas it could be a complete mistake.