Chris Noth revealed the condition to return as Mr. Big

Chris also applauded the way this moment was handled as well as the last meeting between Carrie and Mr. Big, being fundamental for her to accept their participation in the show.

“I think the important thing for Michael and me, when we were discussing it (because at first I was reluctant to go back and die) so I was just like, ‘well let’s just let it happen, y’know?’ One of the things Michael and I agree on: We both call it the ‘Bonnie and Clyde moment’, that is, that moment when Bonnie and Clyde are about to be shot through. They both look at each other in that characteristic way, Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway. They both know it’s the end. Michael and I knew we had to have that, that it wasn’t enough that I died alone in the bathroom. There had to be a final moment, no words, no cheesy dialogue, just a look. and I think that [King] He did it in a beautiful way, “he told the aforementioned media.