Chronicity: Boehringer Ingelheim launches ‘Aproxima’

Guillem Bruch, Medical Director of Boehringer Ingelheim Spain.

Has celebrated, a day of presentations and interaction that puts the end to the program ‘Aproxima 2021. The Challenge of the chronic patient’. This is the eighth edition of the, in which the main. During the three days of this year, there has been another innovation in formats and materials to offer health professionals tools for diagnosis, disease management and referral to the specialist.

In Spain, chronic diseases affect more than 19 million people, with special prevalence in those over 55 years of age. Among the pathologies that cause more hospital admissions and that could be avoided are diabetes, asthma, COPD and heart failure. Therefore, it is important update the knowledge of health center professionals, point of reference for a large number of chronic patients. ‘Aproxima’ focuses on the main diseases linked to chronicity such as respiratory and cardio-metabolic diseases.

The latest meetings have focused precisely on cardio-metabolic diseases. The cardiovascular, renal and metabolic systems are interconnected and therefore an optimal management of patients with diabetes is required to prevent possible associated complications. People with type 2 diabetes have up to twice the risk of developing heart problems than other people. What’s more, between 50 and 80 percent of the group dies of cardiovascular disease. However, only 14 percent of patients with type 2 diabetes associate their pathology with this risk.

As Alba Galdón, Endocrinology specialist at the Gregorio Marañón Hospital and speaker at Aproxima explained, “the patient with DM 2 is a complex patient. On the one hand, most of them suffer from other associated diseases (overweight or obesity, arterial hypertension, dyslipidemia …), this makes them patients with cardiovascular risk and whose management must have as a priority objective, beyond metabolic control, prevention of cardiovascular and renal events ”.

According to data from the Spanish Diabetes Federation – (FEDE), in the last year and a half there has been a worsening in health care for patients with diabetes. Galdón added “as long as the epidemiological situation allows it, it is desirable to recover, at least partially, presence in patient care with DM2 analyzing in each case the benefits and risks of a face-to-face visit versus a virtual one based on the characteristics of each patient ”.

The monitoring of this type of chronic diseases falls largely on health centers and primary care physicians, who also do important work of pedagogy and training with these types of patients. In subsequent visits, they are a source of essential information on the characteristics of the pathology, possible complications and advice to have a better quality of life. As Xavier Cos, Family Physician and PCDE Chairman in charge of conducting the event, said, “we must take advantage of reflect on the health care we are providing health professionals and to realize that primary care has a fundamental role as a promoter of health and promoter of healthy life habits. We must evaluate and prioritize health needs and establish personalized action plans that include patient training, involving different team professionals ”.

Boehringer, committed to chronicity

Boehringer Ingelheim, in line with its vision of putting the patient at the center of its actions, is committed to addressing chronicity and transforming healthcare, collaborating with scientific societies to improve healthcare processes. That is why it is committed to initiatives such as ‘Aproxima’ that provide more resources and responses to specific needs that primary care physicians face every day in their consultation to regain contact with patients.

Chronic diseases are long-lasting and slowly progressive pathologies that lead to a limitation of the quality of life of the people who suffer them. “As health agents we are committed to the sustainability of our health system, for this reason we are committed to the training of primary care professionals, one of the pillars of care for chronic patients. We carry more than 60 years innovating in solutions to take care of people, something that also implies quality of care, learning about the disease and a holistic vision of the needs of the patient and their environment “, he explains Guillem Bruch, Medical Director of Boehringer Ingelheim Spain.