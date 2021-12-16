Citigroup sends New York staff home, Goldman cancels year-end parties

FILE PHOTO: A man is tested for COVID-19 in New York City, USA, December 14, 2021. REUTERS / Brendan McDermid /

By Noor Zainab Hussain and Matt Scuffham

Dec 16 (Reuters) – Citigroup Inc told its employees in the New York metropolitan area that they can work from home during the year-end season, while Goldman Sachs Group Inc has canceled parties in the area, they told Reuters on Thursday. people with knowledge of the matter.

Wall Street giants are the latest financial institutions to rethink their plans to return to normal amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in New York and other financial centers and growing concerns about the rapidly spreading omicron variant. .

Citigroup told staff at the New York metropolitan area offices on Wednesday that they should work from home if they can, the source said. Vaccinated employees have been allowed to return to some company offices in recent months.

Goldman Sachs, which has not sent staff home, had hosted Christmas parties for the past few weeks, but said on Thursday it would cancel the remaining meetings due to concerns about COVID-19, according to another source.

The new variant of COVID has been detected in 77 countries since it was first identified three weeks ago, fueling concerns that its large number of mutations will help it spread faster and evade the protection provided by vaccines.

JPMorgan Chase & Co this week told unvaccinated staff in Manhattan to work from home, while investment bank Jefferies Financial Group last week asked its workers in Manhattan and elsewhere to stay away from the office again.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru and Matt Scuffhan in New York; Edited in Spanish by Javier Leira)