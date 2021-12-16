CNEA signs a Collaboration Framework Agreement with the Garrahan Pediatric Hospital

The president of the National Nuclear Energy Commission (CNEA), Adriana Serquis, and the medical director of the Hospital de Pediatría “Prof. Dr. Juan P Garrahan ”, Patricia García Arrigoni, signed a Framework Collaboration Agreement that establishes the intention to renew and improve the equipment in the Radiotherapy and Nuclear Medicine area of ​​the Hospital.

Before signing the agreement, Serquis, together with the General Manager of the CNEA, Alberto Baruj, and the Manager of Nuclear Medicine of the CNEA, Gustavo Santa Cruz, held a meeting with the medical staff of the Hospital’s Radiotherapy and Nuclear Medicine sector, in which they were able to learn about the clinical treatments of pediatric cancer patients. They also received explanations about the equipment installed, what the therapeutic route of the patients is like and the needs of the Hospital to be able to offer high quality services in the pediatric population.

In this regard, Adriana Serquis expressed: “It was very exciting to visit the Garrahan Hospital facilities. While it can be very painful to see young children in situations of serious illness such as cancer, we were also able to observe great enthusiasm from the doctors, doctors and technical personnel from across the Radiotherapy and Nuclear Medicine sector. In addition, it is very moving to know that they can be treated and receive the care they need in this care center of excellence ”.

For his part, Alberto Baruj explained that it is about the renewal of a Collaboration Framework Agreement from which the door is opened so that the Hospital, through the National Plan for Nuclear Medicine, can improve its area of ​​Radiotherapy and Nuclear Medicine , either by renovating the existing equipment or incorporating new ones, in order to provide better benefits to pediatric patients throughout the country.

“From the CNEA it seems very important to us and we see with great enthusiasm the possibility of reactivating this Collaboration Framework Agreement that allows us to have a specific agreement to be able to offer this hospital the possibility of improving its Radiotherapy and Nuclear Medicine center. This is very important to improve the quality of life of many children and also implies future savings in public health ”, concluded Serquis.