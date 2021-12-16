Company fined in the US for hiding losses will issue El Salvador’s Bitcoin bonds

Bitfinex Securities, from the iFinex firm, has been sanctioned and banned in New York for allegedly false information and “misleading clients”.

The Bitcoin bonds or “Volcán” bonds for $ 1,000 million that President Nayib Bukele announced will be issued by Bitfinex Securities, a crypto-asset trading company belonging to the iFinex company, which has been investigated, fined and vetoed in New York, United States, for allegedly providing false information and covering up massive losses.

The information that the government of El Salvador will work with iFinex has been disclosed by sites specialized in cryptocurrencies, such as cointelegraph.com, observatorioblockchain.com, as well as international media such as La Vanguardia (from Spain) and the British agency Reuters, as well as the same site www.bitfinex.com.

And recently the economic and financial news portal Wallstreetpro.com recalled that the iFinex company has been fined and investigated in the United States.

“The Bitcoin bonds in El Salvador will be issued by Bitfinex Securities, the iFinex unit that manages Bitfinex Exchange and Tether Stablecoin. iFinex was fined $ 18.5 million by NYAG in February (2021) and $ 41 million by CFTC in October (2021) for illegal activities. It is being investigated by DoJ & SEC, ”Wallstreetpro.com tweeted on December 12.

It was the New York Attorney General’s Office (NYAG) that imposed the fine of $ 18.5 million; and the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) fined her $ 41 million. Now that company is being investigated by the Securities and Exchange Commission and by the Antitrust Division of the Department of Justice, according to the Wallstreetpro.com publication.

The New York Attorney General’s Office began the investigation into iFinex since 2019 and it was in February of this year that it resolved that “Bitfinex and Tether misled customers and the market by exaggerating reserves and hiding losses of $ 850 million. For all these reasons, the Attorney General of New York, Letitia James, has demanded that Bitfinex and Tether end their commercial activities in New York. Both had to pay a fine of $ 18.5 million to the state of New York.

According to the investigation of the case, “iFinex, the company that issues the tethers and which also owns the Bitfinex exchange house, used the users’ money to pay their debts. The Prosecutor’s Office notes that an investigation by the Attorney General’s Office (OAG) found that iFinex and Tether made false statements about the support of the stablecoin tether and also about the movement of hundreds of millions of dollars between both companies, to cover up the massive losses of Bitfinex ”, published the Blockhain Observatory in the United States, in February.

Bukele announced a few weeks ago that it will issue bonds in Bitcoin for up to $ 1 billion, which will be invested in the so-called “Bitcoin City”. Photo: EDH / Archive

Prosecutor James also stated that “Bitfinex and Tether recklessly and illegally covered up massive financial losses to keep their scheme running and protect its bottom line.”

However, the site www.bitfinex.com has published that Bitfinex and the government of El Salvador are preparing for the issuance of the Bitcoin bonds.

“After the promulgation of the new regulatory regime in El Salvador, it is intended that iFinex will obtain its first license. The government of El Salvador has committed to working exclusively with the platform as it prepares for the launch of its long-awaited first debt security to build an energy infrastructure for the development of bitcoin mining (Bono Volcán) ”, published the portal , whose statement was picked up by Wallstreetpro.com on December 12.

The site quotes Paolo Ardoino, CTO (Chief Technology Officer) of Bitfinex Securities, who expressed that his team and the company are impatient to execute this operation.

“IFinex and its management team are delighted to be able to participate in a project together with the government of El Salvador and Blockstream, which could be the birth of new global opportunities for governments and private sector comparisons to raise capital and tokenize those shares. Ardoino told the website.

They also quote a message from Bukele: “We are also proud of this collaboration with Blockstream and Bitfinex. I am sure that in a few years this will be seen as a key step towards becoming the newest financial center in the world ”.

No information and no studies

While specialized sites reveal information on issues around Bitcoin, Salvadorans are unaware of the government’s handling of the funds used for everything related to its implementation, such as the issuance of bonds and the construction of Bitcoin City; This despite the fact that those $ 1,000 million in bonds would imply new debt for the country, which must be paid with money from Salvadorans.

The executive director of the National Association of Private Enterprise (ANEP), Leonor Selva, pointed out that there is no technical study that demonstrates and supports that it is feasible to mine Bitcoin with the energy of the Conchagua volcano in La Unión.

“I believe that Bitcoin City is a promise that seems more like a rendering or a promise than a public policy, because Bitcoin City was a photo on a screen and beyond that we know nothing,” criticized Selva.

He also said that what should concern Salvadorans is that sovereign debt will be issued.

“There are no feasibility studies that the Conchagua volcano is used for mining or geothermal exploitation, what does seem more tangible to me about that announcement is the issuance of sovereign debt and as a country that should concern us, because it will be an issuance of $ 1,000 million more in sovereign debt only in Bitcoin and we have to ask ourselves how we are going to pay them, because they are backed by public finances and state taxes, ”Selva questioned.