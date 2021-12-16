Comunicaciones seizes all the prizes of the 2021 Concacaf League

In addition to the trophy for the champion team, the Concacaf League presents other awards for individual and team performance. However, they all went to Communications.

The 2021 Concacaf League has come to an end this wednesday night. One who saw Champion Communications of the competition, being the first time (both for the club and a Guatemalan representative) that he lifted the trophy, after winning both the first leg and the second leg against him. Motagua from Honduras.

At times it seems that the glory eluded them: the catrachos had become 2-0 in 27 minutes of play, canceling the 1-0 lead that the cremas took at the National Stadium in Tegucigalpa. However, before the first half is over, the locals matched the shares; while in the complement they scored another two goals that they left the shares 4-2 and the title at home.

Although the cup is the most important award to which the chapines aspired, the truth is that they also took over all the other distinctions (individual and collective) delivered by the organization of the Concacaf League. At the group level they stayed with the Fair play for “his good behavior on the field of play.”

The other triples went to best goalkeeper, for Kevin Moscoso; to the top scorer, for Juan Anangonó, who also obtained the best player of the tournament; Yet the youth reveal, which was awarded by Oscar Santis. All this in front of the white fans that gathered at Dotoreo Guamuch Flores to enjoy a historic international star for their team.

Communications starred in a more than admirable feat, starting from the Preliminary Round where he eliminated Once Deportivo; then to Alianza in eighths; Saprissa in the quarterfinals and Guastatoya in the semifinals.