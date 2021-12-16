Controversy by police celebrating the triumph of the Atlas when he was working

TikTok user @claudelgadilloc shared a couple of videos where you can see a policeman dancing, drinking and celebrating with Atlas fans at the ‘Monumental’ Jalisco Stadium in the final in which they were crowned champions.

The images also show the uniformed man, simulating a fight, handing over his helmet and cane to another subject and even taking photos with other fans.

In another video, he is seen dancing with a can in his hand, apparently of beer, also hitting one of the walls of the building and then jumping in the stands with other fans.

The recordings generated controversy, as there were some users of the social network who criticized the element for not doing its job, however, there were others who defended it: “you would not have uploaded it, the compa enjoyed and lived together”, “enjoyed the life as if it were the last day, there are many jobs, Atlas championships every 70 years ”,“ thanks to that element there were no disturbances, just fun ”,“ someone to give the compa a job ”.

After the videos went viral, the local media El Informador consulted the Guadalajara municipality police about whether it was an element of their organization and they denied it.

Juan Pablo Hernández González, police commissioner explained that it was an element of a private organization: “we have already spoken with the private company, there are several who participated, we have already detected both the person and the company they represent, We ask the administrative authorities to make a statement to clarify that it is an element of them ”.

The official said that the company informed him that they have already taken measures against the person to sanction or terminate him, he also explained, “We will be more strict regarding the recommendations and we will ask for more badges.”

Finally, Hernández González said that it was difficult for private security companies to have processes to select their personnel and train them to respond in the same way as the anti-riot members of the police.

