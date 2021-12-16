Coronavirus | Apple suspends the return to the office and gives 1,000 dollars to its workers | Tim Cook | NNDC | TECHNOLOGY

The technology giant Apple announced that it will suspend the return of its workers to the office, in a context that cases of COVID-19 are on the rise and the authorities are awaiting the spread of the omicron variant.

Manzana He indicated that there is still no date for the return of his workers, but he did announce that he will give each one $ 1,000 to equip their home offices.

This move was announced via email from CEO Tim Cook on Wednesday, which has been confirmed by Manzana to CNN Business.

At the beginning of this week, Manzana It also made a decision taking into account the situation of the pandemic: it ordered the use of masks in all its stores in the United States and it is estimated that it will close some of them due to the increase in cases of COVID-19.

Done by Manzana It is no stranger to other big companies like Lyft, Uber or Wells Fargo that also delayed their reopening.

Others such as Google or Facebook also gave their employees bonuses of $ 1,000 to support them with the expenses involved in working from home and, those who returned, are required to be vaccinated.

Microsoft joined the list of technology companies in August that will require vaccinations for returning workers, while Amazon postponed its plans to return to face-to-face mode next year.

