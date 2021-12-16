Cougars. New alternative shirt will be red for Clausura 2022

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 12/16/2021





What are my eyes seeing? Pumas will wear a red shirt as the third uniform for the next Clausura 2022 tournament, so what confirmed this Thursday the account of the National University Club, Noti Goya.

“Images of the spectacular and innovative third jersey of ours for the tournament to come What do auriazules think?“wrote the official Twitter account of the feline team, accompanied by two images of the shirt.

The shirt is entirely red, although it has gold and navy blue details, like the classic puma crest and the logo of the sports brand Nike. Sponsors of the auriazul set will be stamped in white.

Criticism rained down on him

Even though it is only a few hours old, The Pumas shirt was not to the liking of the fans, because in the comments of the publication some regretted that the colors of the university team are not respected.

“What relationship does that color have with UNAM? I hate that the design of the uniforms is entrusted to couturiers without knowledge of the tradition of the teams“wrote one fan.

“I did not like, the third Pumas uniform has historically been gold in colorWhy change the color now? “, Replied another Pumas follower.

Why is it red?

Although the shirt has caused rejection due to its lack of tradition, Pumas’ alternative jersey is brick colored because it is inspired by the University Olympic Stadium, since the tartan and the floor of the exterior of the property is of that tone.