Covid-19 cases in New York skyrocket to levels “never seen before” thanks to omicron | Univision 41 New York WXTV

The increase shows that the omicron variant spreads rapidly and has the ability to resist vaccines “like no other variant before,” said Dr. Jay Varma, the mayor’s health advisor.
“We’ve never seen this before on #NYC,” the doctor wrote on Twitter
City health authorities said they will distribute one million masks and 500,000 home tests.
It is part of a larger plan to counter the spread of the coronavirus, which will also increase the number of testing centers and extend hours.
Although only a few cases of the omicron variant have been confirmed in the city so far, it is estimated that it already accounts for about 13% of the virus cases in the region that includes New York and New Jersey, according to federal figures.
De Blasio said it is clear that the omicron is “in full swing” and is spreading.
“This variant moves fast. We have to move faster,” the mayor said at a news conference in Brooklyn.
A drastic increase in infections
New York state reported nearly 18,300 new cases of the virus on Wednesday, the third-highest single-day total since COVID-19 testing became available to the public in spring 2020.
Nearly 83,000 people have tested positive in the seven-day period ending Wednesday, the most for any such period since last January.
In New York City, cases have tripled in the last month and are expected to continue to rise based on patterns in the UK and South Africa, said New York City Health Commissioner Dr. David Chokshi.
The data is “alarming,” he said, but vaccines remain effective in reducing the severity of the disease.
Six steps to stop the virus
On Thursday, Mayor de Blasio detailed a six-step plan to curb the spread of the omicron.
- Issue a health advisory with information to stay safe, including promoting mask use, vaccination, testing, and booster shots.
- Opening more mobile covid-19 testing centers and doubling physical centers, in addition to creating new fixed centers and expanding hours.
- Distribute 1 million KN95 masks to health centers and clinics.
- Distribute half a million rapid tests at home for free.
- Boost the booster shot with a paid media campaign to encourage everyone who qualifies to get a booster.
- Intensify inspections to enforce all current mandates.
Long lines at vaccination centers
This Thursday, New Yorkers reported on social media unusually long lines at some CityMD test centers, some of which stretch across blocks.
“I came to a @nycHealthy mobile testing site (Bergen & Troy) this morning to get a quick test (they were out yesterday), and this is what I found,” Councilwoman-elect Crystal Hudson tweeted.
“Infections are on the rise and we don’t have adequate testing,” he added.
Councilman Mark Levine tweeted the locations of city-run centers, where wait times are generally shorter.
Vaccination centers
To find a vaccination site near you, visit these links:
This article includes additional information from the Associated Press.