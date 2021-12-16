COVID-19 positivity rate on the rise, especially among young people ages 20-29

The Health Department identified at least 176 cases of COVID-19 in people who attended the singer’s concerts Bad bunny last weekend at the Hiram Bithorn Stadium in San Juan.

The information, confirmed yesterday, Wednesday, by the doctor Melissa marzan, the chief health epidemiology officer, is coupled with the arrival of the omicron variant in Puerto Rico and the fact that most of the vaccinated people have not yet received the booster dose.

“We are asking the population, if you participated in mass events, if you have been traveling recently, if you have shared with a member of your family or a friend that you know is positive, to get tested for COVID-19 ″Marzan said.

In statements to the press, the epidemiologist acknowledged that an increase in cases has been noted, particularly in the population between 20 and 29 years old. Yesterday, he said, the positivity was at 3.2%. Data of the Scientific Coalition They point out that last week it was at 2.3%.

The doctor Rafael Irizarry, a member of the Coalition, also acknowledged the rise in infections on his Twitter account.

“Right now in Puerto Rico, COVID-19 cases are skyrocketing like never seen before. The positivity rate jumped from 2% to 5% in one week. Among those 20-29 it is over 10%. 731 cases have been detected (from) Tuesday and data is still being entered “, Held.

The doctor Ibrahim Perez, an analyst on the subject of health, also highlighted the increase in the transmission of the virus.

“The super contagiousness of the omicron could explain its proximity to the concerts (of Bad Bunny). The profile of those affected and their tracking will be revealed in the coming weeks “said in writing.

For now, Marzán indicated that Puerto Rico continues at the moderate level of transmission, although Health is pending if the upward trend changes the outlook.

They insist on vaccination

The current scenario, meanwhile, is that until yesterday only 17.7% of the population or 581,781 people had received the “booster” of the COVID-19 vaccine.

In this situation, A group of experts explained, during a round table convened by the Coalition, that having two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine is no longer sufficient protection for this disease, if the person received the second dose more than six months ago .

For this reason, the group advocated for the government to reconsider requiring the reinforcement of the applicable population, which implies all vaccinated 16 years or older.

“The definition of vaccinated to go to a restaurant, to work, to study … has to include the ‘booster’. If six months have passed (since the second dose), you are not vaccinated “Irizarry stressed.

In this regard, the governor Pedro Pierluisi He did not rule out accepting the recommendation made by the Coalition on Tuesday that reinforcement be required to participate in mass events. He clarified, however, that, at the moment, he does not contemplate demanding the “booster” to participate in the activity “From Puerto Rico to the World, 2022 begins here”, which will take place this coming December 31 in the District of Conventions, in San Juan, and that will mark the end of 2021.

For this show, an attendance of up to 10,000 people is anticipated.

“Right now, we are keeping a watchful eye on the transmission of the omicron variant throughout the United States. If there is any change in the Health protocol, we will announce it, but as of today what is going to be asked is that they be fully vaccinated, “he added.

Efficacy is lost

For his part, the doctor Wilfredo Garcia Beltran, a researcher at the Department of Pathology at Massachusetts General Hospital, yesterday offered a series of data showing how the efficacy of this vaccine decreases over time.

“People without braces have little protection against omicron. The primary series (composed of the first two doses of this vaccine) is not enough against omicron “, he pointed.

In addition, he mentioned that there is already a lot of evidence that this variant is going to be the predominant one, even surpassing the delta.

Through a platform that allows to neutralize the virus, he said, it was discovered that omicron behaves completely differently, even being up to four times more infectious than the variants that had been previously identified.

He warned that the actual infection of this variant could be greater in the face of other characteristics of natural infection.

The doctor Daniel Colon Ramos, who heads the Coalition, also recalled that studies have shown that, although vaccines against COVID-19 work to prevent infections, hospitalizations and deaths, their effectiveness is decreasing.

“(Without the booster) the person returns to the levels they had when they were first vaccinated … Booster is absolutely necessary”he insisted.

The scientist argued that there is a general misperception that the booster is an extra dose, not necessary, when the reality is the opposite.

The Economist Graham Castillo Pagán He recalled that the high vaccination rate that has been achieved with the first two doses was what allowed the economic reopening, social mobility and the return to places of employment. Therefore, he urged employers to demand that people have the vaccine booster.

“It is important to take boosters seriously. They will protect us and are necessary for economic stability “, he claimed.

According to Dr. Irizarry, the government failed by not insisting on the administration of the reinforcement for three months, when it was already known of the urgency for the population to raise their levels of protection against this disease through this product.

“One solution would be to demand it as the definition of a vaccinated person (against COVID-19). You have to demand the ‘boosters’ because, if not, they will not wear it “, he reiterated.

Called to prudence

For now, Colón Ramos called for caution regarding crowds and massive activities.

“We cannot guarantee, with certainty, to be able to continue these massive events”, He said.

The infectologist Lemuel Martinez commented that although Pfizer and Moderna have already demonstrated their ability to reformulate the vaccine in three to four months, current products still provide protection.

For her part, despite celebrating that over 5.1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have already been administered on the island, Dr. Iris Cardona, Chief Medical Officer of Health, acknowledged that under the current scenario this is not enough.

Therefore, he called on those who have not yet been vaccinated to do so, those who have not completed the primary series to get the second dose, and those who need a booster to seek it.

Cardona acknowledged that the Coalition’s recommendation that the government intervene to make the administration of the “booster” mandatory is based on scientific evidence. He said, however, that the final decision rests with the Secretary of Health, Carlos Mellado, and the governor.

“For the omicron, the vaccination series (of two doses) is not enough. If you haven’t put on the brace, do it today or tomorrow. There are many vaccination centers “said the official.

For his part, the doctor Luis Nieves Garrastegui urged the population to carry out a diagnostic test for the virus at the slightest suspicion of contagion.

Lilliam Rodríguez, Director of VOCES, recalled that the VacuTrulla, a massive vaccination event against COVID-19, will take place on Friday at the Convention Center. In addition to vaccines against the virus, they will also perform diagnostic tests and administer influenza vaccines, he detailed.

“The last time (the country) was closed, we didn’t have the ‘boosters’. We have the solution (to avoid it) in our hands “, concluded Colón Ramos.