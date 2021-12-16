COVID positivity rate in NYC doubles in 3 days – Telemundo New York (47)

NEW YORK – The percentage of people in New York City who tested positive for COVID-19 doubled in three days this week, and a senior adviser to Mayor Bill de Blasio said it was an indication that the Omicron variant evades the immunity in a way the virus has never done before.

Dr. Jay Varma, a Cornell professor and the mayor’s senior public health adviser, tweeted Thursday morning that the city’s positivity rate was rising dramatically.

Um, we’ve never seen this before in #NYC. Test positivity doubling in three days 12/9 – 3.9%

12/10 – 4.2%

11/12 – 6.4%

12/12 – 7.8% Note: Test% is only for PCR & NYC does more per capita daily than most places ~ 67K PCR / day + 19K [reported] antigen over past few days (1/2) pic.twitter.com/PhxsZq55jn – Jay Varma (@DrJayVarma) December 16, 2021

“We’ve never seen this before on #NYC,” Varma tweeted, noting that the daily positivity rate on December 9 was 3.9% and appeared to have doubled on December 12 to 7.8%.

“This is # SARSCoV2 evading both vaccine-induced and virus-induced immunity * against infection * unlike any previous variant. That is the only explanation for the dramatic jump in positivity. The consensus for now (but subject to changes) is that immunity * against serious diseases * should be better, “he continued tweeting.

After Varma’s tweet, the city updated its data to show that the positivity rate was actually 7.3% on December 12, dropping to 6.5% on December 13; in any case, it is still about double what it was a week before.

Omicron NYC Cases on the Rise

In general, city indicators are going in the wrong direction. In the past seven days, the city has averaged 2,899 positive cases per day, 1,000 more than the 28-day average.

Streaming rates are also climbing almost directly: 311 per 100,000 as of Monday, more than doubling in the space of two weeks.

For the first time, the city listed Ómicron on its variant tracking page on Thursday, indicating that it was identified in 1% of cases tested in the past week. That number is expected to grow rapidly, as it has elsewhere.