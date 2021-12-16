Cowboys expand their relationship in Mexico

Traditionally known as Team America for nearly 50 years, the Dallas Cowboys will now be closer to the Mexican fans in their new home away from home.

The Cowboys announced Wednesday that the team received a license to expand its International Housing Marketing Area (HMA) to Mexico. This comes because the NFL aims to increase international awareness and enthusiasm alongside select clubs.

“With this announcement, the NFL has opened the door for the Dallas Cowboys to connect directly with our strongest international fan base in the world which is in Mexico,” said Dallas Cowboys owner, president and general manager Jerry Jones. “We have deep appreciation for our fans in Mexico, as their passion for the Cowboys has been felt in our preseason games played in both Mexico City (three times) and Monterrey (once), including the largest audience of the NFL with 112,376 fans at Estadio Azteca in 1994. We are always looking for ways to improve engagement with our fans in Mexico and we are grateful that the League has recognized that the Cowboys are uniquely positioned to help grow American football in Mexico as our community of Cowboys fans grows. “

Since 1960, the Dallas Cowboys have built a rich history with fans when they were one of the only NFL teams whose games were broadcast regularly and were the first NFL team to broadcast NFL games in Spanish.

The Cowboys have played four preseason games on Mexican soil, three in Mexico City, including the largest international crowd in history (112,376) at the famous Azteca Stadium in 1994, and one in Monterrey.

Recently, Isaac Alarcón, a Mexican offensive tackle who played college football at Tecnológico de Monterrey, signed with the team through the NFL’s International Players Program in 2020 and has spent the past two seasons with the team’s practice team. .

Alarcón’s signing has been widely celebrated in the Cowboys community. The Cowboys franchise has a strong brand and culture that resonates in Mexico, which has built a passionate and growing fan base. That said, being able to build a more direct relationship with fans residing in Mexico has been a priority for the team.

With the largest NFL club fan base in Mexico, the Dallas Cowboys will continue to build on their already strong relationship with fans in Mexico on January 1, 2022.