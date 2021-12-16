Cruz Azul took from Tabó and now Monterrey would rip his jewel from the Machine

Monterrey would remove one of his figures from Cruz Azul

December 15, 2021 · 14:11 hs

The Uruguayan forward Christian Tabó I’d be almost ready to sign for Blue Cross, despite the fact that he was already in advance in conversations with MonterreyHowever, the people of Monterrey do not want to remain with their arms crossed and now they would bet on Jonathan Rodriguez, according to journalist Rubén Beristáin.

The scoring champion of the last Clausura 2021 tournament, Jonathan rodriguez, would be in the crosshairs of Rayados del Monterrey after not being able to specify with Cristián Tabó. The Uruguayan forward intends to leave Blue Cross after feeling disappointed with the directive that promised him his departure for Europe.

Jonathan Rodriguez can play lying down on a wing as a winger or a center forward, something that would be good for the attack of Monterrey that has been decimated by the low production of Rogelio Funes Mori.

How much would the arrival of Jonathan Rodríguez cost Monterrey?

Blue Cross does not intend to sell to Jonathan Rodriguez, but if the $ 9 million that have been put to his head, as revealed by the journalist Carlos Cordova, the negotiation between cement producers and royals could be closed.

