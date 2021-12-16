Cruz Azul, ups and downs. Christian Tabó is signing for Clausura 2022

Abigail parra

Now, Juan Reynoso can fulfill one of his wishes. Since it came to Blue Cross He had tried to bring some elements from Puebla, a team with which he was noticed with a great performance. It is so Christian Tabó is the first reinforcement of the Machine for this Closing 2022.

After the complaints of fans because it was not advertised signing Some heading to the new tournament, soon the Noria team will make this movement official, which a few days ago seemed to be done but with Rayados.

What we know about the signing of Tabó

MedioTiempo was able to confirm the arrival of the footballerIt should be noted that Tabó no longer entered into Nicolás Larcamón’s plans and his departure from the Strip was imminent.

The contract of the footballer and the celestial squad has a duration of three years. This negotiation had already been attempted for a year, just six months ago they approached again and the player’s representative sought at all costs for the attacker to arrive at the Machine.

While the squad is in Cancun, the new cement player will have to accredit medical tests to join the preseason heading to Closing 2022, which begins on January 6.

The passage of Tabó through Mexico

The Uruguayan came to Mexican soccer in 2015 with Atlas, For that same year he returned to his country of origin to play with Nacional on loan and it did not take long to return to Aztec football with Puebla for 2018.

It was with the Strip when his quality shone, becoming a key element, Reynoso made him an indispensable in the system, drawing the attention of some clubs, although the negotiations were not effective.