“Cryptocurrencies are the biggest bubble in history”: the brutal forecast of one of the biggest sharks on Wall Street

Richard Bernstein (Bloomberg)

“On the one hand, we have everything that I would call the assets of the bubble: technology, disruption of innovation and cryptocurrencies,” he said Richard Bernstein, CEO and chief investment officer of Richard Bernstein Advisors days ago in an interview with CNBC. “On the other side of that scale is literally everything else in the world. I think if you are looking from 2022 to 2023, you will want to be on the side of ‘everything else in the world’, “he asserted, brutal.

Berstein is a true Wall Street “shark” with almost 40 years of experience: he founded his own company in 2009, before he was Head of Investment Strategy at Merrill Lynch and is one of the 57 analysts included in the “Hall of Fame. of the Institutional Investors”From the US. It is not the first time that he criticizes cryptocurrencies until the demolition, which he once again defined as “the biggest bubble in history” and as “a ‘monstrous’ bubble”.

In the interview with CNBC, Bernstein assured that the capital shortage will bring opportunities. “That’s where your returns are highest,” he said. And he highlighted the bull market for oil, something that will also be seen next year.

“The last time the performance of FCF [flujo de caja libre] for the energy sector it was so high in relation to the market or the technology sector was in the so-called tech bubble, and energy surpassed it for a decade “, he assured and reiterated that those who bet on what he calls the current” bubble assets ” they are going to lose and “hit” like investors hit by the explosion of the tech bubble of the 2000s.

Months ago, also on CNBC he had warned that the race to buy and get into the critical world was becoming very dangerous for many investors.

“Cryptocurrencies are the largest financial bubble in history,” reiterated the traditional Wall Street investor who believes that Bitcoin could fall as much as 90% as some technology stocks during the bubble of 2000.

The Fed and bitcoin

An imminent change in the tone of monetary policy in the United States and other developed countries yesterday promised to put to the test the financial markets in general and, in particular, the still novel cryptocurrency market. According to an analysis by the economics and finance journal Barron’s, the arrival of the tightening of global monetary conditions will be the ultimate test for Bitcoin and other crypto assets, which will decide whether it is speculative assets that follow the market in its falls or value havens such as gold that allow coverage to bear markets.

“The biggest bubble in history” and as “a ‘monstrous’ bubble”, does Berstein define the star cryptoactive

The Federal Reserve’s Open Market Committee (FOMC), the body that decides the course of the United States’ monetary policy, rate level, and asset buyback initiatives to manage market liquidity , met yesterday.

Finally the impact was not such. Yesterday the price of Bitcoin closed the day at just over USD 49,000 per unit. Today, before noon and after touching $ 49,400, it was around $ 48,600.

Equity futures continued to advance this Thursday morning after new unemployment data showed lows in the era of the pandemic. Contracts in the three major indices rose in overnight trading after the market took a U-turn in yesterday’s session, welcoming the Federal Reserve’s decision to accelerate the pace of its decline and leave rates down. interest unchanged for now, ”highlighted Yahoo Finance.

KEEP READING:

The global rate hike puts more pressure on the Government to agree with the IMF

While the BCRA analyzes raising the interest rate, economists affirm that it should be aligned with inflation

In the last 10 days the Central Bank issued $ 250,000 million to assist the Treasury