Cryptos Gain Momentum From A More Hawkish Fed By Investing.com



© Reuters



By Carjuan Cruz

Investing.com – Cryptocurrencies have benefited from the more aggressive tone of yesterday’s monetary policy announcements from the Federal Reserve, extending its gains today and rebounding from previous declines.

It is no exception, the currency jumped last night, trading today at 0.00003384, after reflecting a rise of 5% today.

“The playbook for the coming months is that risk appetite could remain in place if the Fed only has to offer just a few rate hikes next year, which would be great news for cryptocurrencies,” Edward Moya, Oanda Senior Market Analyst in Yahoo (NASDAQ 🙂 Finance Report.

The Fed announced yesterday that it will increase the amount in the reduction of the monthly bond purchase program that it carries out, raising the amount from $ 15,000 million to $ 30,000 million, ending it in March. In addition, the projections for interest rates pointed to carry out three increases next year and three more in 2023.

The cryptocurrency sector reached $ 3 trillion, however the subsequent crash pushed it back to $ 2.15 trillion.

Metaverse promises

Although the sector remains volatile, investors who bet on Shiba Inu believe that it may appreciate if the projects announced by the main developers materialize. They intend to create their own metaverse, called Oshiverse, in addition to blockchain games. If so, some estimate that it may return to and even exceed its all-time highs.