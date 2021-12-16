DACO alerts on recall of batteries for residential energy storage

The South Korean company LG Energy Solution, Ltd. (LG), manufacturer of lithium-ion batteries, notified the Department of Consumer Affairs (DACO) that it will carry out a worldwide voluntary recall of these products that are used in heating systems. residential energy storage (ESS household batteries).

“Through written communication, the company informed us that around 354 ESS domestic batteries are subject to recall in Puerto Rico,” DACO secretary Edan Rivera Rodríguez warned in written statements on Thursday.

“The withdrawal is due to the fact that some of these products have been related to thermal incidents of overheating,” he said.

ESS home batteries allow their owners to capture and store energy from solar panels for use when those systems are not directly receiving solar energy.

“According to the communication sent by LG, the products subject to the recall are ESS domestic batteries equipped with cells manufactured between April 2017 and September 2018, which correspond, for the most part, to the RESU10H (Type R) variety. ”Explained Rivera Rodríguez.

The secretary clarified that, according to the manufacturer, these products have not been sold directly to consumers, but to home builders and installers of solar products.

“When the withdrawal from the market of any product is involved, the responsible business is obliged to inform, in a clear and adequate way, the reasons that generate the withdrawal, the rights that all affected consumers have, and the mechanisms for them to be honored. such rights, ”emphasized the official, who said he is pending compliance with said obligation, as set out in the DACO Quality and Safety Regulations.

According to Rivera Rodríguez, at the moment, the company has not yet made a formal disclosure to consumers, which is expected to take place in the next few days.

Anyone who requires more information can contact company representatives by mail resuservice@lgensol.com, or by calling 888-737-8104.