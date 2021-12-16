Danilo Beauchamp reveals he has COVID-19

Comedian Danilo beauchamp revealed in a video through his social networks that he had tested positive for the COVID-19 in an antigen test that was carried out yesterday Wednesday. According to the actor and presenter, he was infected last weekend and began to have symptoms of the disease in the early hours of Tuesday, despite being vaccinated.

“What is the one that there is corillo? I come to say what belongs to me, for my health and that of all of you. On Tuesday a friend of mine called to tell me that a friend of ours tested positive for COVID-19. That person also got tested for COVID-19 and came back positive. I was negative on Tuesday, “explained the announcer of the radio program” El Reguero “of the station La Nueva 94 FM.

“But on Tuesday night I felt super bad, so on Wednesday I went to get tested for antigens and it came out positive. I already did the PCR test, I have not received the result, but yes, I have several symptoms of what is COVID-19 ″.

Because he must remain garrisoned as a precaution, Beauchamp He indicated that he was not going to be able to present this next weekend in the comedy shows that he had scheduled in the cities of Orlando and Tampa, in Florida, in addition to not being able to be on the radio.

The actor also wanted to make it clear that even though he was vaccinated, he had symptoms, so it was important that people did not neglect themselves. “I have three vaccines and I don’t feel well. So imagine if you didn’t have all three shots. My advice is to get vaccinated and do not believe that you are immortal “, continued the actor of films such as “Los Domirriqueños” and “My summer with Amanda 3.” “People who get one vaccine believe they are exempt, those who get two believe they are immortal and those who get three believe they are beasts. Like me, I was a beast this weekend and with three vaccines as I want I went to janguear, and today I have COVID-19 ″.

The video was accompanied by a text in which he also apologized for the situation and clarified that the presentations in Florida were not canceled, but were going to be postponed.

“My apologies to all the people, especially those who were with me this weekend and who I was going to see this weekend in Orlando and Tampa. This is something out of my will, because as I explained in my video we think that we have come out of this pandemic … The event is not canceled, it will be postponed. Send me strength, I love you, ”concluded Beauchamp.

His radio partner, the actor Alejandro Gil Santiago The test was done yesterday and today, and both results were negative, as revealed in the “stories” of his Instagram account.