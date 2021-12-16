Death toll in Haiti tanker explosion rises to 75

The death toll in the explosion of a tanker in Cap-Haitien, in northern Haiti, rose to 75 people this Wednesday, official sources reported.

The new official balance represents 14 more fatalities than the day before, according to the director of Civil Protection of the North department, Jean Henri Petit, told Efe.

In addition, 56 injured remain hospitalized in critical condition, so Petit did not rule out that there will be new deaths in the next few hours.

Most of the new deaths correspond to patients who were hospitalized with severe burns, according to the source.

The balance also includes a body recovered this Wednesday from the interior of a house near the scene of the explosion, according to what the vice mayor of the city, Patrick Almonord, told Efe.

On Tuesday, hours after the accident, 15 injured were rushed by air to Port-au-Prince and the city of Hinche to receive treatment in hospitals specializing in burn injuries.

The accident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, after a tanker truck overturned around a curve in a street in a central neighborhood of Cap-Haitien, Haiti’s second-largest city.

Then, dozens of people tried to steal the fuel from the truck, for which some hit the cistern with hammers, the vice mayor of the city told Efe.

The authorities have not yet clarified what caused the spark that caused the explosion of the tanker, which also affected about 20 homes located on the street where the vehicle overturned.

The Haitian government announced Tuesday that it was going to build two field hospitals to treat the wounded, as the two main medical centers in Cap-Haitien are saturated.

In addition, the Haitian Prime Minister, Ariel Henry, decreed three days of official mourning throughout the country.