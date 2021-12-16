Deportivo Cali today: President Marco Caicedo on Betplay league final | Colombian football | Colombian Soccer | Betplay League

Marco Caicedo, president of the Deportivo Cali, spoke with the radio program The Corrillo de Mao about the step to final of the Betplay League 2021-II. The manager trusts the work of Rafael Dudamel and his managers, which is why he sees himself raising the cup on December 22.

This Thursday he will meet his rival: Deportes Tolima or Millonarios? While that happens, Caicedo released a couple of phrases that have echoed in recent hours. While some criticize and point out him for speaking with “triumphalism”, others applaud him for speaking with “security and confidence.” The truth is that the President is convinced that they will win the final, regardless of the rival.

“In football, anything can happen and Millionaires may arrive. Let’s say that Deportes Tolima remains, it is a team that this year has not passed us at any time above and is not more than us, I am sure we are more than them”, Caicedo said, assuring that in Cali “we have a way to pass over Tolima.”

The manager said that they must see the rival with respect and recognized that Tolima, who arrives with the first option as he is the leader of group B and a point against Alianza Petrolera in Ibagué installs him in the final, is a strong and orderly team. “He is tactically orderly, more physical, dangerous with a still ball, with fast transitions, physically strong and does not allow him to play ball. It will be a difficult opponent. It will be an interesting final if it touches us with them, but we know that we are powerful”.

Precisely, these statements have been reproached especially by sugar fans, who prefer to avoid speaking in that tone and more so if it is the always complicated Tolima, who comes to defend the title. In networks, Caicedo has been charged for his words prior to the final.

On the other hand, the manager of the Greens said in the Corrillo de Mao that now they are only thinking about playing the final and then they will focus on the continuity of some men in the squad, this taking into account that the fans are crying out for the permanence of Teófilo Gutiérrez. “I spoke with them, I told them that we must be focused on the title, they are aware of what we are at stake, I asked them to calm down.”