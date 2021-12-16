Didn’t he die on December 12? Compadre de Vicente Fernández affirms that the family lied

The announcer, Gustavo Alvite, expressed his annoyance at the “sensationalism” with which the family handled the last days of “El Charro de Huentitán” so that it would “impact more”

As confirmed by his family, the icon of Mexican music Vicente Fernández died last Sunday, December 12, at the age of 81, in the city of Guadalajara, after being hospitalized for almost five months for a fall on his ranch.

In this sense, Gustavo Alvite, a close friend and compadre of the singer, expressed his sadness and deep sorrow. However, in the middle of his statements there were details that have attracted much attention; as he confessed his anger at the “sensationalism” with which the family handled the last days of “El Charro de Huentitán”, presumably so that it would “have more impact.”

The radio host also spoke sincerely from his official Facebook account about the media coverage of the death of “Chente”, with whom he stopped having contact before he died, which is why he doubts the date on which he died.

“The theatricality and sensationalism with which the family handles the situation to the point of lying on the date so that it ‘has more impact’, ‘hits’ me in the spirit. I think my friend would not have accepted it nor deserves it. But some years ago he no longer made a decision due to the serious health problems that forced him to retire with dignity, ”the publication reads.

At the same time, in the extensive message that Alvite published – which he accompanied with an image with the singer – he uncovered that for some time Vicente his family isolated him from everyone, and although he had the option of going to look for him at his home, he preferred to stay away from the Fernández family due to previous altercations with Gerardo, the second of “Los Potrillos”.

“They ordered Juan José, his assistant, not to pass it on to me on his cell phone. They isolated him. They decided from then on for him. We no longer communicate. My friends told me “go find him!” Never went. He had already had an altercation with Gerardo, his son, and there was no need for another. I accompanied him to many places, inside and outside the country, because I decided to do so, because I knew who he was, ”he continued in his statements.

He added that, among the wishes of the “King of the rancheras” was never to become a person of media interest, but to sing to his audience, and that, even, he no longer wanted his fortune; It’s not that he was only concentrating on his feelings for his family, which would have aggravated his health.

“Still no one believes me that his deep emotions aggravated his suffering. He had already fulfilled and overwhelmed his dreams and his fortune but he was in great need of the recognition of those for whom he broke his soul singing. He no longer wanted wealth. He needed the warmth of the family that he left for a long time for his job, ”he emphasized.

On the other hand, he mentioned that at some point he will talk about the different anecdotes he had with the interpreter of “These Jealousy”, but for the moment he plans to keep silent and not satisfy those media that have asked him for an interview.

Without a doubt, Fernández left a musical and acting legacy difficult to fill; Well, with his characteristic wide hat and always in the company of a good mariachi, he performed in the most prestigious stages worldwide such as the National Auditorium and the Plaza de Toros, in the Mexican capital, the Madison Square Garden and the Radio City Music Hall of New York.

In addition to dedicating himself to music, he participated in more than 25 films, where he frequently played the role of charro (character who wears the typical Mexican costume and sings rancheras) or cowboy, which earned him a star on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood.

And as expected, during his burial, Vicente achieved what he always did in life, crowding the location where he was present. “About 60 thousand people passed in front of the coffin where the singer’s body rested to say goodbye,” reported Noticias Telemundo.

With wreaths of flowers, photographs and T-shirts with his image, his followers traveled from afar to attend the tribute in the coffin that remained on display throughout Sunday afternoon and early Monday morning. Fulfilling his last wish, a Christ and a painting of the Virgin of Guadalupe was placed next to his coffin; while a group of mariachis said goodbye.