Diego Vázquez attacks former Motagua leader who criticized him

The Motagua squad and coaching staff arrived in Honduran territory this Wednesday, after the resounding defeat in Guatemala at the hands of Comunicaciones for the return of the final of the Concacaf League 2021.

Commanded by coach Diego Vázquez, questioned by the result, coupled with the elimination by the Apertura 2021 tournament of the National League, at the hands of Real Spain, Motagua fills a sea of ​​criticism from the fans and the media.

The capital club has been running three defeats in the finals of the international tournament, since 2018, which has accentuated the controversy surrounding the continuity of the Argentine coach, who since 2014 has led the club, with good success (five National League titles).

Upon his arrival in Tegucigalpa, Vázquez showed his face and declared: “Logically, it is a game in which we had scored two goals. The second goal was a mental blow “, referring to the advantage that the” Blue Cyclone “squandered in Guatemala City. He ended up losing 3-6 on aggregate.

“A VERY GOOD YEAR”

Diego Vázquez responded to the questions and valued the Motagua sports year as “very good”, because “if we say it is bad, then how are the other 20 teams that were left out.”

“We wanted to win, but only raise the glass one. Communications was better ”, declared the strategist.

CONCLUSIONS

“It is extremely positive. We scored 35 points in the local tournament and reached the final of the international tournament ”, the coach deepened. He insisted that he values ​​the season, despite not lifting any trophies.

ATIZA AGAINST DIRECTIVE

Vázquez declared that there is a Motagua executive who “speaks on social networks and has no memory. It reveals intimacies that have nothing to do with it. You can accuse me of losing the game, but not of social issues that are much more serious for society ”.

To whom Vázquez sent his message is Juan Carlos Suazo, representative of the Gutiérrez family on the club’s board of directors. The other family that shares power in the club is Atala.

“He’s talking on social media out of shame. He has to worry about his legal issues, “he added.

“If you are an ex-leader and you get on the train and you throw a stone at it, and on top of that you think we won for you, you are wrong. This is a family ”, he concluded.

WHAT SHOULD CHANGE IN MOTAGUA?

“It must be improved, there are always details to improve, but in this competition there were two Honduran teams and we reached the final, let’s respect a little,” he began by saying.

“I would have to do an analysis and see if you have done something different to have the final success, we were very close, we had 40 spectacular minutes, we suffered injuries from players in important positions that in the end we ended up paying, they made us play seven games in a very short time, all of high load, those details “, he added.

SELF-CRITICISM OF VÁZQUEZ

“If you ask me what happened? For there having wanted to win both tournaments, I should have chosen one, then there I do accept that we failed; Today with the Monday newspaper I tell you that yes I would have opted for one, but obviously before, when one is there, they think they can and I accept that it was a mistake on our part ”, he said.