Dj Adoni would have traveled hours before in a crashed plane in the AILA

Dj Adoni would have traveled hours earlier in a crashed plane in the AILA. The renowned DJ Adoni revealed this Wednesday that arrived in the Dominican Republic hours before with his work team in the same plane that crashed today on track 35 of the Las Americas International Airport (AILA), accident in which 9 people died according to preliminary reports from the authorities.

The renowned figure of social networks posted a video on his account of the social network Instagram (@djadoni) in which he confirmed that he arrived in the country on that private jet, while ensuring that both he and his team were in perfect condition.

In the same audiovisual, the famous DJ asks his followers to pray for the lives lost in the accident, in which another renowned figure from the urban world known as “Flow la Movie”, his wife and children died. In addition, the death of the three members of the ship’s crew and two other passengers was reported.

It turned out that the aircraft left the Dr. Joaquín Balaguer International Airport, located in the Santo Domingo Norte municipality, bound for La Florida, Miami, United States.

Previously, DJ Adoni, would have posted a photo of his arrival in the country on his social networks with the legend “Who’s here”, alluding to the fact that he was in the Dominican Republic where the same plane can be seen in the background of the image starry.