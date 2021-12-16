Doctor Jairo Cardona pioneer of nuclear medicine in Medellín

At 94, the doctor Jairo cardona He clearly remembers the dates and names of the most important events in his life, which were not few. Graduated from the National University of Colombia, Dr. Cardona was the pioneer of nuclear medicine in Medellín; brought, since 1965, the first radiology teams in the city, and dictated the first chair of X-ray treatments at the university.

From a young age, he knew that he wanted to study medicine, which implied, at the dawn of the 20th century, an enormous effort for someone born in Maceo, Antioquia. His father, “the most cultured man in town,” says Dr. Cardona proudly, insisted on giving all his children the opportunity to leave town to advance in their studies. There were not many options, and the young Jairo received a scholarship from the Secretary of Education, thanks to the fact that he had learned calligraphy and some notions of mathematics from his father. The clear and orderly handwriting of his notebook discounted the official visitor, who gave him a scholarship to study in Sopetrán. Some years later, Jairo looked for a way to earn a space in Medellín, at the Liceo de la Universidad de Antioquia, as a safe route to continue his medical studies there. But the political intransigence of the 1950s stood in his way: the rector of that time, Ignacio Vélez Escobar, denied him the possibility of entering, “because he was a liberal.”

“My secret is good memory”

The journey begins: he won the position to study first in Popayán, and later in Bogotá, at the National University. And very quickly, when he was just in his third year of medicine, the rookie Jairo began to attend the surgeons of the Marly Clinic, combining university obligations with his passion as a self-taught, which led him to devour whatever book came his way. “Like a good paisa, I looked, and repeated.” Once he graduated, in 1958, he traveled to work in Venezuela, as a stopover to fulfill his other great dream: to study in Germany.

It was the beginning of the 1960s, and the doctor Jairo cardona He came to conquer the European country, only with a recommendation card from the Minister of Health of Venezuela. “I didn’t even know how to say hello,” he says, but he bought an Opel, got an Agfa camera, and enrolled at the Goethe Institute. In a short time, “thanks to the fact that I have had an excellent memory”, he was already defending himself in German, and teaching his companions some words in Spanish and some cumbia steps, “with 45 records that he had brought from Colombia”.

His skills as a doctor earned him a 3,000 mark scholarship from the German government, “because he was the only Latin American studying in Berlin.” And, due to fate, he ended up specializing in the area that would later make him famous in Medellín. “Specialization studies did not exist at that time. One was getting into the area and was learning. Every day there was staff of doctors, and knowledge was exchanged ”.

After spending five years in Germany, he came to Medellín to say goodbye to his family, because he had already decided to stay there. But the earth pulled him down: there was no radiology in the city, and he had the opportunity to be a pioneer, both at the University of Antioquia and at the San Vicente de Paúl Hospital. The same rector who had not given him the opportunity to study medicine because of his liberal affiliation, years ago, now welcomed him with open arms. In a few years, the doctor Jairo Cardona he set up X-ray therapies, brought a cobalt bomb and a radioisotope unit from Germany, and began offering cancer treatments with chemo and radiotherapy. In his retirement years he has managed to publish 22 books and continue writing without pause, because in his head there are still many things to tell. “My secret is good memory,” and he’s right.