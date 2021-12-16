“Dog” Bermúdez keeps his promise and got the Atlas shield “tattooed” … on his head!

2021-12-15

The festival of the Atlas continues and with it the promises are also being fulfilled after the title that the “Foxes” after 70 years of drought.

Speaking of promises, the “Dog” Bermúdez, a famous TUDN journalist, fulfilled his task of tattooing the red and black shield after the victory against León.

THE BOTTLE OF WHISKEY THAT ATLAS OPENED AFTER 70 YEARS

If Atlas was champion of the MX League, he was going to paint the team’s shield “in the hair”, which he would take with him for several days regardless of whether he was on a live program and well it was.

“Dog” Bermúdez was the one who narrated the last penalty of the shootout that made the “Foxes” champion, thus recounting the experience he lived.

“This Final is the biggest, I have not had to narrate a Final of the Mexican team, I hope it touches me, but this one is not because I am Rojinegro … I have narrated Finals in Monterrey with a divided audience, I have narrated Cruz Azul-América , but never in my life have I seen such a strong environment, such a great environment in 70 years as this one in the Atlas ”, he mentioned.