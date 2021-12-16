Dollar price today December 15, peso gains 16 cents

Today Wednesday, December 15, 2021, the dollar is trading at 21.0100 pesos per unit with an upward trend in real time. In this session, the Mexican coin managed to recover 15.94 cents compared to Tuesday’s close. However the weight still don’t get a exchange rate in which the green ticket falls below 21 units. According to Banxico, the interbank dollar spot ended today at 21,1056 pesos.

Price of the dollar in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $ 21.1056 – Sale: $ 21.1056

: Buy $ 21.1056 – Sale: $ 21.1056 HSBC : Buy: $ 20.81 – Sale: $ 21.49

: Buy: $ 20.81 – Sale: $ 21.49 Banamex : Buy: $ 20.42 – Sale: $ 21.58

: Buy: $ 20.42 – Sale: $ 21.58 Bancomer: Buy: $ 20.38 – Sale: $ 21.28

Buy: $ 20.38 – Sale: $ 21.28 Banorte: Buy: $ 19.90 – Sale: $ 21.30

Buy: $ 19.90 – Sale: $ 21.30 Scotiabank: Buy: $ 19.00 – Sale: $ 22.20

Buy: $ 19.00 – Sale: $ 22.20 IXE: Buy: $ 19.90 – Sale: $ 21.30

Buy: $ 19.90 – Sale: $ 21.30 Bajío Bank: Buy: $ 20.30 – Sale: $ 21.40

Buy: $ 20.30 – Sale: $ 21.40 Monex: Buy: $ 20.87 – Sale: $ 21.87

Buy: $ 20.87 – Sale: $ 21.87 Azteca Bank: Buy: $ 20.20 – Sale: $ 20.59

Buy: $ 20.20 – Sale: $ 20.59 Inbursa: Buy: $ 20.60 – Sale: $ 21.60

Buy: $ 20.60 – Sale: $ 21.60 Santander: Buy: $ 20.07 – Sale: $ 21.62

Buy: $ 20.07 – Sale: $ 21.62 Exchange: Buy: $ 20.50 – Sale: $ 21.52

Buy: $ 20.50 – Sale: $ 21.52 Banregio: Buy: $ 19.80 – Sale: $ 21.90

Regarding the bitcoin, is currently at $ 48,712.7 with an upward trend in real time.

Regarding the euro, it is priced at $ 23.73 pesos, for $ 27.86 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

