Dominican, take advantage of the new discount program on flights from NY and NJ to Quisqueya – Telemundo New York (47)

Time to travel! The Christmas and New Years festivities are just around the corner, and spending it with the family is the dream of thousands of immigrants in our area.

While inflation and the economic debacle may hamper the purchase of airline tickets, the good news for Dominicans is the new discount program launched by the government of the Caribbean country.

President Luis Abinader announced Tuesday that flights from New York and New Jersey to the Dominican Republic will cost a maximum of $ 500, taxes included, this during the Christmas season.

Abinader indicated that the rate is the result of an agreement with several airlines in order to facilitate the travel of Dominicans from our tri-state area between December 21 and January 11, 2022.

In total, there will be at least 22 flights on the Sky Cana and Eastern Airlines lines that will depart with this rate from John F. Kennedy and Newark airports to Santo Domingo and Santiago. The discount includes free luggage transport.

Tourism officials reported that around 5,000 Dominicans will travel to their homeland during the holidays.

Additionally, under the discount program, Dominicans will receive a $ 10 tax refund. The General Directorate of Internal Taxes (DGII) and Banreservas have designed a system to guarantee this reimbursement.

Abinader said his government hopes to increase the number of airlines to New York and New Jersey, with the aim of balancing competition with airfare.

The program focuses on New York and New Jersey due to passenger flow.