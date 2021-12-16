Don’t be discouraged, aerospace engineers aren’t smarter than you

Aerospace engineers (Photo: Getty Images)

Experts agree that there is more than one type of intelligence

New study challenges stereotypes about prestigious professions

The conclusion is that those who practice them are not “smarter” than the rest

Intelligence is not necessarily a simple and universal concept, it is more diverse than we think and there are many ways to understand it.

For years, specialists in education, psychology and other fields of study agree that intelligence should not be taken as a closed quality that should be required of children during the learning process.

We often use the term to refer to the ability to understand and solve problems or as a skill, an experience. The Royal Spanish Academy (RAE) also defines it as a “purely spiritual substance”.

“When you say that someone ‘is intelligent’ you are making several mistakes,” explained pedagogue Julián De Zubiría, director of the Alberto Merani Institute in Bogotá, in a statement to the BBC.

De Zubiría, who monitors thousands of children with high cognitive abilities, pointed out in 2018 that the first of these mistakes is talking about intelligence in the singular. “The diversity of intelligences is being unknown there.”

One of the best known theories on this subject is that of the American researcher Howard Gardner, who takes into account the linguistic, musical, logical-mathematical, spatial, corporal-kinesthetic, interpersonal and naturalistic intelligences.

There has also been talk of emotional, intrapersonal, creative and collaborative intelligence, among others.

Academic success does not necessarily define intelligence (Photo: Getty Images)

The experiment

Highly regarded professions such as space science and neurosurgery do not necessarily mean that those who practice them are “smarter” than the rest of the population.

A new study carried out in the United Kingdom and published by the journal of the British Medical Association (BMJ) challenges stereotypes about these professionals.

Read more

Phrases like “it’s not that hard, it’s not rocket science” are often used to describe tasks that are accomplished without much mental effort. However, the study published Monday in the BMJ indicates that there are no “significant differences” between aerospace engineers and other members of the general population who participated in the “Great British Intelligence Test.”

The Cognitron artificial intelligence platform’s “Grand Test” assessed both groups of professionals on aspects of cognition that spanned planning and reasoning, working memory, attention, and emotion-processing skills.

It may interest you:

Neurosurgeons showed faster problem solving, although slower memory recall (Photo: Getty Images)

The study used the results of 329 aerospace engineers and 72 neurosurgeons internationally, comparing them with the scores of more than 18,000 Britons who had previously completed the test.

The study authors didn’t find much difference in aerospace engineers’ scores in either area compared to the general UK population.

Of course, neurosurgeons showed faster problem solving, although slower memory retrieval.

Ninety per cent of Britons, the research says, scored above average on at least one aspect of intelligence, illustrating the “importance of studying multiple domains that make up a concept of intelligence rather than a single measure.”

Everything indicates that both neurosurgeons and aerospace engineers have been “unnecessarily put on a pedestal,” says the study, and that other professions “may be more deserving of being on that pedestal.”

Maybe it’s time to stop comparing ourselves.

It may also interest you | VIDEO: A toy car manages to overcome all obstacles thanks to the wisdom of its creator