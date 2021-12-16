Duque also demerits Carlos Negret’s report on 9S for his political aspirations

President Iván Duque during the promotion event in the Police. Photo: Presidency

Along with the Vice President and Chancellor, Marta Lucía Ramírez, and the Ministers of the Interior and Defense, Daniel Palacios and Diego Molano, respectively, this Wednesday, also President Iván Duque, without a direct reference, dismissed the report that was delivered this week on what happened on September 9, 2020 in Bogotá, commissioned by Mayor Claudia López and organized by the United Nations.

The reason? One of those who led this study is the former Ombudsman, Carlos Alfonso Negret, who last Monday registered as a candidate for the Senate on the New Liberalism list. “Building political aspirations to account for lacerating institutions is an act of vileness, it is an act of villainy and is also an attitude contrary to the duty of being guided by the truth and by the procedures established by the Constitution and the law,” said Duque. at a police promotion ceremony.

For him, the report usurps the functions of the control bodies and is an act of politicking. “Our police have been heroic, the one that has faced drug trafficking, drug cartels, terrorism, smuggling, illegal mineral extraction, that faces any form of criminality and faces every day”, added the president, also defending the role of the institution, noting that when it fails to comply and acts contrary to its honor, those responsible have been investigated and punished.

“The executive mission is to maintain the highest standard of exigency, but at the same time to understand all the circumstances of time, mode and operational action, and to respect the course of the stays that precede us and that are above the stays. temporary in power. That is why prejudging and assuming behavior that does not have the exhaustion of all the principles of due process is in itself an attack on the institutions ”, he added.

The report, which was requested by the Bogotá Mayor’s Office to determine what happened on September 9, 2020 after the death of Javier Ordóñez at the hands of police officers, determined that there was “a massacre” in the capital at the hands of the institution. . During the two days of protests, 14 civilian deaths were registered.

The presentation of the document was attended by Juliette de Ribero, representative in Colombia of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, assistance that the Government read as “political activism” on the part of the official.

During the days of protests on September 9 and 10, 2020, according to the United Nations report, seven violent practices were documented: illicit use of force, violence against the public force, arbitrary detentions, gender-based violence, stigmatization of the social protest, violence against public and private property and impunity.

For the United Nations, there was a massive violation of human rights at the hands of the Public Force, which even used sexual violence to punish and humiliate civilians who came out to protest.

The document – which consulted some 450 sources of information and 91 interviews with witnesses, authorities, relatives of the deceased and experts – urges the Prosecutor’s Office to guarantee access to justice and block impunity. Not only through measures related to the promotion of pending investigative processes, but also in the instruction of officials regarding the handling of manifestations of gender-based violence. The closing of the document prepared by seven professionals with experience in political science, anthropology, journalism, criminal law and human rights, coordinated by Negret, implores the Prosecutor’s Office to protect victims, witnesses and representatives in judicial processes.

