Efraín Juárez wants to follow in Gonzalo Pineda’s footsteps after winning the MLS championship

With the satisfaction of getting an MLS title, Efráin Juárez wants to follow in the footsteps of his compatriot Gonzalo Pineda

Just last weekend Efrain Juarez won the MLS title as a technical assistant for the NYFC, The Mexican confesses that winning the championship was a relief for the whole team because in the middle of the season they did not imagine that they would be able to achieve it, so Juarez said in an exclusive talk with ESPN.

“The culmination seems to me what that moment was when I joined coach Ronny Deila and we began to cry because we achieved the goal after so many situations that we went through this year that were complicated, the team for seven consecutive games did not win, there was a lot of tension and a lot of pressure that we know is part of this job that we choose, this title is the combination of all the efforts, all the sacrifice that was made during the year, steps that you have to do inside the dressing room, so personally it has been All this experience and all this learning that I have had in this time is impressive. “

“The objective has always been to be champion but it is based on a process, there is a lot of work, a lot of effort, good understanding and creating a good environment so that the players could develop and obviously it is the combination of many good situations, not so good and negative that we went through during the season, I am very happy for the group, for the boys who always behaved up to the task in a difficult match due to the circumstances but in the end everything was given so that we could come out with the victory now Dessert with the championship. “Juárez is in the process of becoming Technical Director and hopes to follow in the footsteps of Gonzalo Pineda, who became Atlanta United’s manager after several years working as an assistant with the Seattle Sounders.

“Gonzalo is a guy that I appreciate very much and without a doubt that today he is a coach in a club with the hierarchy and the importance as Atlanta United is is wonderful, They have given a young coach the opportunity in his first process to be a coach and it is not by chance, of course I want to follow in his footsteps because finally he will be doing all his work to transcend and I am sure that if Gonzalo succeeds with Atlanta The doors will be opened to more elements that we come behind waiting for an opportunity and that is the reality, Gonzalo is a very prepared guy and I have had the opportunity to talk with him several times and surely we will do it again because giving feedback and talking about football with people who are in this environment is very importantI hope it goes very well for him and I hope that later on I too can have a chance at some point. “Juárez commented to ESPN.

The Mexican World Cup player in 2010 affirms that his development as a coach is on the right track and he is not afraid of assuming the head of a first division bench, whether in Mexico, the United States or anywhere on the planet.

“The development and learning as a technician and as a human being is daily and that will not end at any time, in this job and in this new challenge in which I am learning is day by day, there are many circumstances that you have to understand, many codes, you have to know how to solve things inside the dressing room, I reiterate that in this profession you never stop learning because there are new methods, new circumstances, new ways of working, new ways of approaching the player, It must also be said that the player is increasingly prepared, the player increasingly understands football and also life and if you are not prepared for the player to ask you questions and you can have the appropriate answers, credibility goes away. that momentToday being a coach is basically being a leader and in the end you must have answers for many things and not only about football, currently you have to know many circumstances so that the player is convinced, believes and respects you. “

WINNING THE CONCACHAMPIONS IS THE NEXT MISSION OF THE NYFC

The NYFC squad will take a couple of weeks off before going back to work and starting to prepare for the next season and the start of the CONCACAF Champions League, the celestial like all MLS clubs have the mission of end the reign of the Liga MX teams in the tournament and give that throne to the United States.

“The reality is that Concacaf is one of the main objectives of MLS, all teams are trying to prioritize and internationalize the league through the Concachampions to go to the club world cup. and to be the first MLS team to fight the club world cup, at present the center of this tournament is more and more fought, so all this is part of the progress that the league is having and without a doubt the objective of being able to hierarchize this league is he is going to carry out by winning the Concachampions and it is one of the primary objectives of the organization and of all the clubs that participate in that tournament. “Juarez concluded in an interview with ESPN.