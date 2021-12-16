Elderly man beaten to death in discussion over parking space in New York

Jean-Denis Renold, A 63-year-old man was found unconscious with a head injury in Brooklyn, NYC and police suspect he was fatally beaten in a dispute over a double-parked car.

Renold was found wounded on East 32nd Street, East Flatbush neighborhood, on October 9 and taken to Kings County Hospital, where died three days later, but his death was only classified as homicide yesterday Wednesday, the NYPD said.

At the time, authorities believed Renold had fallen and hit his head, but police learned that two women had accused him of hitting their double-parked car, apparently while trying to locate his own vehicle, he narrowed Daily News.

Now investigators believe Renold got into a dispute with his neighbors over a parking issue before his death. The NYPD has yet to release a description of any suspects in the case, according to Pix11.

Who has information should call at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) and in Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Also via the crimestoppers.nypdonline.org page or by text message to 274637 (CRIMES), followed by TIP577. All communications are strictly confidential.

In a similar case, in October a subject stabbed another during a fight over a parking space in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood. Previously, in August, a man was brutally beaten with a baseball bat in an alleged longstanding dispute over a parking spot in Brooklyn (NYC). And in May, Anthony Thomas was charged with assassination attempt for allegedly stabbing driver Gregory Williams in a fight for the same reason in Queens (NYC).

If before it was hard to get a parking spot in New York, now many more: sidewalks and streets have been taken over by chairs, tables, cabins and even ovens since last year, changing the urban landscape of the city. Outdoor expansions to overcome the limitations of the coronavirus have become permanent, and restaurants have taken for themselves around 8,550 parking spaces on publicly owned sidewalks.