Entrepreneur seeks support for her medicine SME contest through plants

ANDThis Friday the voting concludes to choose the winners of the Emprende BancoEstado contest, which through 3 lines, Energía Emprende, Trayectoria Emprende and Crece Mujer, seeks to award cash prizes for the three most voted in each category. Only in Magallanes there were about 300 applicants, of which 2 finally remained (in different categories), among which is Alter-Nativa de la Patagonia, whose offer includes phytopharmaceuticals (plant-based medicine), phytocosmetics (plant-based cosmetics ) and aromatherapy, which are assured, have certainty and proven scientific evidence to ensure an effective use of the products.

Ana Patricia Arcila Alvarado has been working with plant-based products for about 10 years after her attempt to sell boxes of lenga with herbs contained in silk sachets, which she found very beautiful but which in practice were not a great business. “It is a mistake that SMEs make enough of falling in love with our products and not checking if they are accepted or not in the middle. I lost 5 kilos of 10 different herbs, which turned out to be a 25 kg bag of potatoes, full of herbs. I kept all those bags and had to start thinking of a new idea to use them, “he said.

From that moment, Ana began to investigate how she could use all that amount of natural raw material that was taking up space in her barbecue area. “I had to start studying what to do with the bags, I started with herbal soaps, lotions, and little by little I progressed until I found a training at the University of Chile on phytopharmacology. My colleagues were from the health area and they managed to understand in 3 months what it took me 1 year ”, he laughs.

From that moment the entrepreneur, better known as ‘Pati’, began to take a more defined route in the world of the use of plants for medicinal purposes, and nowadays also in the use of medicinal mushrooms, managing to establish herself in the creation of tinctures, lotions, soaps, essences, ointments, among other products, which are deeply studied so as not to ignore contraindications and take advantage of the effectiveness of its active principles.

“We work with the right price, and we focus our SME on the circular economy. That is why if I win I want to buy solar panels, working with everything so as not to harm the environment. We are also a company that has the desire to generate a social impact, that is why we do free workshops, trainings in neighborhood meetings, because teaching and educating is our mission and philosophy in some way. I can only say that I am a Magellan who has removed the dirt by working, and that she wants her products to be known in Chile ”, she highlighted.