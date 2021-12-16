Evaluna Montaner announced happy news on the networks

Without a doubt this 2021 will remain forever in the heart of Camilo Y Evaluna Montaner. Is that a few months ago through his new song “Indigo” They stated that they were expecting their first child, which is why they moved everyone. That is why the happy couple went viral and was a trend in various news portals of the show from that great moment.

For his part, after the daughter of Ricardo Montaner and the Colombian singer gave the happy news made several publications on this subject. One of them was the one who made Eva Luna where he showed the whole world how he found out Camilo that he would be a father for the first time.

Regarding their musical career, we have to say that a beautiful couple released a new song that has very significant lyrics for them. As we mentioned before, this new musical theme is called “Indigo” and so far it has more than 101 million views on Youtube.

Continuing with this stage of his musical career, a few hours ago Evaluna Montaner revealed happy news for all his followers. Is that the daughter of Ricardo Montaner He stated that he will soon release a series of songs, confirming that his musical career is becoming increasingly important.

This happy announcement was through his statements of his official account of Instagram, where the wife of Camilo revealed that new songs are coming that are very important to her since they are the ones her mother used to sing to her, when she was just a child. This shows the great talent in the whole family Montaner.