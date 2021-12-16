Evaluna Montaner announced happy news on the networks

Without a doubt this 2021 will remain forever in the heart of Camilo Y Evaluna Montaner. Is that a few months ago through his new song “Indigo” They stated that they were expecting their first child, which is why they moved everyone. That is why the happy couple went viral and was a trend in various news portals of the show from that great moment.

For his part, after the daughter of Ricardo Montaner and the Colombian singer gave the happy news made several publications on this subject. One of them was the one who made Eva Luna where he showed the whole world how he found out Camilo that he would be a father for the first time.

