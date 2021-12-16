F1. Red Bull celebrates Verstappen title with a cardboard Checo Pérez

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 12.15.2021





The festivities of Red bull racing behind the world title conquered for Max verstappen they do not stop and a sample of them is the last photograph that the team took with all its members to celebrate the triumph of the Dutch driver.

However, in the incredible Photography where mechanics, engineers, leaders of the team appeared, among others, and that was taken into Milton Keynes, United Kingdom, one of the things that attracted the most attention was the picture of Sergio perez, which appeared in the snapshot, but as a cardboard figure almost life-size.

Felt really good to come home to a factory of World Champions ???? Thank you to everyone for the warm welcome today and more importantly for your hard work over the past year ???? pic.twitter.com/sex1cJGbJK – Max Verstappen (@ Max33Verstappen) December 15, 2021

Through their social networks, Max verstappen shared the image with hundreds of people – including a ‘Czech falsor‘– posing around his car. “Thank you all for the warm welcome. today and, most importantly, for your hard work over the past year“was the text that accompanied the photos.

Why wasn’t Checo Pérez at the celebration?

The pilot originally from Guadalajara, Jalisco, missed the party in Milton Keynes because was in Abu Dhabi testing the new tires that will be used by the cars during the next championship of the Formula 1.

“It has been a very interesting day, the new tires feel very different from the current ones, in terms of how they behave and they have surprised me for good,” he mentioned about it. Checo Pérez.