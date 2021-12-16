Famous New York restaurant opens in Miami for all-day breakfast

Sadelle’s Tower is the centerpiece of the new Sadelle’s in Coconut Grove. Handout

All is brunch.

That’s the heart of the new Sadelle’s restaurant in Coconut Grove, the latest offering from the group that brought Carbone Italian-American restaurant, ZZ’s Club private sushi bar and HaSalon restaurant to South Florida, which recreates Tel Aviv in Miami Beach. The restaurant opens on December 18.

Sadelle’s, started by the Major Food Group in New York City in 2016, brings the ‘big night’ ethos to this all-day restaurant, taking the place of Michael Schwartz’s excellent but short-lived Tigertail and Mary after that the property was sold.

“We couldn’t have found a more perfect home for Sadelle’s than this corner of Coconut Grove,” Major Food co-founder Jeff Zalaznick wrote in a statement. “Our mission now is to create the sophisticated and ridiculously delicious all-day anchor that one of Miami’s poshest neighborhoods deserves, and to make sure everyone has a great time, from morning to night.”

In the New York restaurant, that meant a fancy deli, busy and bustling during the day, turned into a quiet, candlelit eatery at night, which earned a star (as did their sticky buns). from The New York Times.

He did it by trying to do what he does at Carbone and HaSalon, which is preparing thoughtfully thought-out, fancy versions of classic dishes, adding a bit of pizzazz (which means the option to add caviar to just about any dish on Sadelle’s menu).

Seafood towers? That is very old-fashioned. This is a tower of bagels with a selection of smoked and cured fish and caviar with all the trimmings.

The rest of Sadelle’s menu floats between the sublime, from an $ 18 egg sandwich and Benedictines that range in price from $ 26- $ 45, to hearty chopped salads over $ 20 and grilled sandwiches and burgers. Naturally, cocktails are on the menu to help give the feeling of brunch or big night.

Among the garnishes is the $ 3 cream cheese and bagel combo that claims to showcase the best of bagel making in NYC.

Sadelle’s

Home: 3321 Mary St. Coconut Grove

Schedule: 11 am – 9 pm, Wednesday through Friday. From 9a.m. to 10 pm, from Saturday to Sunday.

More information: Sadelles.com/coconut-grove

