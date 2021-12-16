Farruko surrenders to the viral version of “Pepas” by the Santiago de Cuba concert band

The song “Pepas” is undoubtedly one of the hits of this 2021. The theme of Farruko sounds in all corners of the planet and has received countless versions, one of which managed to attract the attention of the famous Puerto Rican artist: the one performed by the Santiago de Cuba concert band.

The Puerto Rican Carlos Efrén Reyes Rosado -better known by his stage name Farruko- he came across the video in which the Cuban orchestra is heard performing the symphonic version of his musical hit and he did not hesitate to share it with all his Instagram followers.

The version won the approval of other big names in the urban musical sphere such as Don Omar, which reacted with fire emoticons, or Tito El Bambino, which also commented with flames.

“Bajo Mundo sinfónico from Cuba. #Pepas”, commented the reggaeton player next to the video, recorded in the Céspedes Park in the capital of Santiago. In addition, in the same legend he shared with his fans one of his wishes: to do a symphonic concert.

This is not the first nod to Cuba from the famous Puerto Rican interpreter, who a few months ago He appeared on stage at the Premios Juventud with a pullover with the phrase “Díaz-Canel, singao”.

The interpreter of songs like “La Tóxica” or “Si se da” was thus one of the international artists who showed his solidarity with the Cuban people after the 11J protests. In addition to wearing the shirt at the awards, on their social networks took advantage of his visibility to support the protesters.

In addition to finding the version of “Pepas” made by the Santiago de Cuba concert band among the singer’s last posts, another video shared in the last hours is striking. This is the preview of the video clip of “La Bendición”, a salsa song that is part of his latest album and in which he collaborates with the Cuban Lenier Mesa.

“This week Christmas lights up. We will premiere” La Bendición “with Lenier. The song is in my album. You can already enjoy it and the video this week. It smells of ham with pineapple, rice with pigeon peas and leg,” he commented when showing a small fragment of what is to come.

