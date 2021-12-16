features and price of the folding smartphone

OPPO’s first folding smartphone is official, a mobile with a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 style format in a more compact size.

After Samsung, Huawei and Xiaomi, OPPO has been the next brand to join the fashion of the folding smartphones with its first model within this incipient category of devices. The OPPO Find N It is already official, and it comes as OPPO’s answer to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3.

And it is that the device arrives with a format very similar to that of Samsung’s oversized folding, in addition to having a similar technical sheet. However, OPPO has decided to focus on creating a device

OPPO Find N, all the information

OPPO Find N Characteristics Dimensions Creased: 132.6mm × 73mm × 15.9mm

Unfolded: 132.6mm × 140.2mm × 8mm

275 grams Screen Internal: 7.1 inch OLED 120 Hz LTPO, brightness up to 1000 nits, 1792 x 1920 pixels, UTG, 8.4: 9

External: 5.49 inches OLED 60 Hz, brightness up to 1000 nits, 1972 × 988 pixels, 18: 9 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G RAM 8/12 GB Operating system ColorOS 12 based on Android 11 Storage 256/512 GB Cameras Rear

-Sony IMX766 50 MP 1 / 1.56 “, All-Pixel Omni-Directional PDAFf / 1.8; 24mm equivalent focal length; 6P Lens; OIS

– Ultra Wide Sony IMX481 16MP f / 2.2; 14mm equivalent focal length; 5P Lens

– Telephoto 3x Samsung S5K3M5 13MP f / 2.4; Equivalent focal length 52mm; 5P Lens

Front (Inside)

– Sony IMX615 32MP f / 2.4

Front (Outside)

– Sony IMX615 32MP f / 2.4 Battery 4,500 mAh

33W Super VOOC charge

15W AIR VOOC wireless charging

10W Reverse Wireless Charging Others Side fingerprint reader

Dolby Atmos Audio

Dual stereo speaker

Dual nano SIM

Facial recognition

Bluetooth 5.2

Wi-Fi 6 Departure date December 23, 2021 Price From 7,699 yuan (1,209 dollars / 1,073 euros)

One of the peculiarities of this smartphone with respect to other folding models is the commitment to a landscape orientation on internal screen, which results in an unusual aspect ratio of 8.4: 9. This allows the device to have a more compact format when it is folded, since its outer panel adopts a more common format, of 18: 9.

If we add to that a size of 7.1 inch For the inner panel, we end up finding a very compact device when folded, whose outer screen of 5.49 inch makes it one of the smallest size terminals seen in the high-end range in recent months.

Regarding the screens, in both cases we talk about OLED panels, although it is possible to find several important differences between them. The one inside is LTPO type has a Full HD + resolution and refresh rate of 120 hertz. In addition, it is protected by the same “Ultra Thin Glass” technology used by Samsung in its latest models.

However, OPPO claims to have been able to reduce screen center “wrinkle” by 80% compared to other devices, thanks to a new central hinge design. This system is also capable of almost completely eliminate the space between the screens when the device is closed.

This hinge, baptized as “Flexion Hinge”, allows keep the device unfolded at any angle between 50 and 120 degrees, giving the possibility to take advantage of exclusive functions of the software thanks to the FlexForm mode.

The outer screen has a Full HD + resolution and is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus glass. In addition, it has a curvature on its two sides. These curvatures not only give it a different look than other folding devices, but should also serve to improve the ergonomics of the device when used unfolded.

The rest of your body is also built in aluminum and Gorilla Glass Victus glass, and its rear part maintains an aesthetic reminiscent of that of the OPPO Find X3 series, with a camera module that protrudes slightly taking advantage of the curves. This module is formed by a piece of ceramic, more scratch resistant than the rest of the rear panel.

Is available in three colors: white, black and purple.

Its technical sheet is led by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G processor, accompanied by up to 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of internal storage. All of this is supported by a 4,500 mAh capacity battery, 33W Super VOOC fast charging, and 15W Air VOOC wireless charging. Its software is based on Android 11, and on this version runs the latest version of the brand customization layer, ColorOS 12. The brand has not confirmed if it intends to update the device later to Android 12L, the version of the system with specific improvements for folding mobile phones.

The camera system is not much different from what we could find in the Find X3 series models. This is a 50 megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor leads the way, along with a 16 megapixel camera with an ultra wide angle lens and a camera telephoto 13 megapixels. Thanks to the folding format, any of the three sensors can be used to capture selfies high quality, without the need to resort to the front camera integrated into the inner screen.

Price of OPPO Find N and when can it be purchased

In the same way as the OPPO Air Glass, the OPPO Find N will be an exclusive product of the Chinese market, At least in the beginning.

It can be purchased from December 23, and the version with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage will have a price of 7,699 yuan, about 1,209 dollars or 1,073 euros To the change.

