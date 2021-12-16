Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell says he is not concerned that cryptocurrencies will disrupt financial stability in the United States.

US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell hinted that while the government body should consider monitoring the evolution of the crypto space, it did not view cryptocurrencies as a concern for the financial stability of US markets.

Responding to a question about cryptocurrencies posed by Michael Derby of the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday, Powell supported the conclusions of a report by the President’s Task Force on Financial Markets released Nov. 1. The report proposed that stablecoin issuers should be subject to a “appropriate federal oversight” similar to that of banks, legislation that was “urgently needed” to address risks.

“Stablecoins can certainly be a useful and efficient part of the financial system serving the consumer if properly regulated,” Powell said. “Right now, they are not. They have the potential to scale, especially if they are associated with one of the great technological networks that exist.”

Jerome Powell speaking at a press conference Tuesday

The chairman of the Federal Reserve added:

“You could have an immediate systemically important payment network that doesn’t have adequate regulation and protections. The public trusts the government and the Fed in particular to make sure the payments system is safe and reliable.”

Powell appeared to endorse the Biden administration’s most recent position on digital assets ahead of his Senate confirmation hearing to be the next Fed chairman. Having served on the Fed’s board of governors since 2012 and as chairman since 2018. , Powell is chosen by the President of the United States to serve in the same role until 2026.

Although the Fed chairman said that cryptocurrencies are likely not a financial stability concern for the United States at this time, still described digital currencies used as speculative assets as “risky” and “backed by nothing.” Powell has previously raised concerns about cryptocurrencies, adding that, he would not be in favor of banning assets the way China has, while also expressing the need to regulate stablecoins.

“Stablecoins are like money market funds, they are like bank deposits, but they are, to some extent, outside the regulatory perimeter, and it is appropriate that they be regulated,” Powell said in September. “Same activity, same regulation.”

