Flow La Movie, his wife and son died in a plane crash

The Puerto Rican producer Jose Angel Hernandez, 36, better known as Flow the movie, his wife, Debbie Von Jiménez García, 31 years old, and the son in common, Jayden hernandez, 4 years old, and Other family They died in the plane that crashed this afternoon, Wednesday, December 15, near the International Airport of the Americas in Santo Domingo and that had taken off from the El Higüero terminal bound for Orlando, Florida, United States.

The couple, who had seven years of relationship and a son in common, worked together in the record label Flow la Movie.

The Helidosa company, which owns the plane, confirmed the deaths of two minors and seven adults in the accident.

According to the deputy director of the Fire Department, Kai Schoenhals, all the three crew members and the six passengers died when the plane tried to land on the runways of the Americas because, according to what he said, it seems that it took off from El Higüero with damage.

Another relative was Keilyan Hernández Pena, 21, as well as the passenger Yeilianys Jeishlimar Meléndez, 18, and the minor Jesiel Yabdiel Silva, 13. The pilots were Luis Alberto Eljuri Tancredi, 47 years old and Víctor Emilio Herrera, 32 years old.

The young Veronica Star, 26, niece of the president of the Senate, Eduardo Estrella, supposedly made her debut as a stewardess.

Seven years of relationship

In the couple’s social networks it could be observed that they worked together in the management of the artists, since Flow the movie It is also a record label of which urban artists such as Cásper Mágico, Nio García and D. Ozi are part.

In turn, Debbie was the sister of the urban singer Magic Casper.

Just a few months ago, on October 1, the couple of the artistic entrepreneur published on their Instagram account @debbiejimenes the celebration of seven years together. “Wow! As time goes! They are already 7 years together! They are easy to say but only those close to us know everything we have gone through to get to where God has allowed us today, we are the best team. I thank God for these years with you, for giving us a beautiful family and always blessing us. I love you very much daddy, that there are many more together ”.

In the aforementioned social network Debbie posted details of many family moments, as well as business trips, so the trips in private planes to different countries of the world were more than constant. ‘

An image on Instagram a year earlier showed that the artistic manager was the father of three children, two girls and a boy. In the caption of the photo he placed: “My heirs.”

About Flow la Movie

The 38-year-old producer Flow la Movie was responsible for urban hits that have reached a billion views such as “Te boté” with Bad Bunny and Ozuna.

In addition to other reggaeton and trap hits such as “La Jeepeta”, “La Babe” and “Wow Remix”.

He has worked with great artists of international music from the city of Orlando, Florida. He has served for years as an executive producer and investor in events and concerts of figures such as Ozuna, Anuel AA or Bryan Myers, among many others, according to the Billboard portal.

In 2016 he met the artist Nio García, an artist who at that time needed an investor to continue his career. At that time, Flow La Movie decided to sponsor him and create his record label and also his eponymous brand.

The first to join the label was DJ Nelson, considered the pioneer and creator of reggaeton in Puerto Rico. The label managed to unite two referents of the urban genre for the first time in a music video: Kendo Kaponi and Cosculluela.

Under his seal are Casper Mágico, Nio García and D. Ozi.