Flow La Movie: renowned music producer dies in plane crash with his wife and 4-year-old son

A plane crashed on Wednesday, December 15 when trying to land at the international airport of the capital of the Dominican Republic, as a result of this accident nine people died, including the renowned Puerto Rican music producer José Ángel Hernández, better known as Flow La Movie.

The 36-year-old artist was with his wife, Debbie Von Jiménez García, 31, and their common son, 4, the operating company of the aircraft reported.

Through a statement on its Twitter account, Helidosa Aviation Group pointed out that two crew members and seven passengers were traveling on the plane, including six foreigners and a Dominican.

He identified the passengers as José Ángel Hernández (Flow La Movie), Debbie Von Marie Jiménez García, Keilyan Hernández, Hayden Hernández, Yeilianys Jeishlimar Meléndez Jiménez and Jesiel Yabdiel Silva. The crew members are Luis Alberto Eljuri and Víctor Emilio Herrera.

The plane had left El Higüero airport bound for Miami, United States, and minutes after takeoff it tried to land at Las Américas International Airport, he said. The causes of the accident were not immediately reported.

Due to the accident, the terminal suspended its operations until further notice, canceling hundreds of flights. Also, the company regretted what happened. “This accident causes us pain and regret”, indicates in your post.

WHO WAS FLOW LA MOVIE?

Puerto Rican Flow La Movie, 38, is responsible for Latin urban musical themes that have hundreds of millions of reproductions such as “Te boté” performed by Bad Bunny and Ozuna. He also produced the urban hits “La Jeepeta” by Nio Garcia, Brray & Juanka, and “Wow Remix”, in which artists Bryant Myers, Arcangel, Nicky Jam, El Alfa & Darell participated.

J BALVIN GOES OFF FLOW LA MOVIE

The death of Flow La Movie has paralyzed the musical environment. One of the first to speak was J Balvin, who did not hesitate to dedicate a few words to him through his Instagram account.

“José Ángel THANK YOU FOR YOUR VIBRA ALTA ALWAYS !! Rest in peace”, wrote the singer, attached a photo and a video where they are seen together.

Flow La Movie has known how to stand out in the artistic world, it has even shared a studio with Casper Mágico, Zion & Lennox and Nio García, with whom it launched the song “Darte”.

